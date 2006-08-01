Do-It-Yourself
Video creation made easy for schools
Easily create school marketing videos. Connect with your school community and boost enrollment, while also enriching students’ classroom experience by using video in teaching.
Do-It-Yourself
Easily create school marketing videos. Connect with your school community and boost enrollment, while also enriching students’ classroom experience by using video in teaching.
Make eye-catching school promotional videos with ease. Quickly create video newsletters, fundraise and recruit with private school marketing videos, and add technology to the classroom with our video maker for teachers, administrators, and students. With a beginner-friendly interface, Animoto makes it easy to help your whole school communicate better, with video.
Looking for our free video app for your classroom? Sign up here for an Animoto Classroom account for you and your students.
STEP 1
Whether you’re developing a school newsletter, promoting a fundraiser, or looking to drive recruitment, you can adapt one of our dozens of pre-built storyboard templates to fit your needs.
STEP 2
Drag and drop your own images, video clips, and logo right into your video, or search our library of Getty Images stock photos and video clips to find visuals for your project. Then change up the storyboard text or find a new song for your project in our music library. Try adding your school colors or pinning your school mascot or logo to the corner of your video with our watermark feature.
STEP 3
Post your video on the school website, include it in an email, or share your project on social media to reach students, parents, and even your local community.
Create a school promotional video to show potential students around. Use Animoto to highlights the amenities, faculty, and campus culture that set your school apart.
Help alums keep in touch with video updates showing what classmates are up to. Let your former students know how they can stay involved and give back to their alma mater.
Raise funds or solicit donations for school programs or for charity with a striking video. Describe exactly what you need, why you need it, and the impact donors will have if they contribute.
Present assignments that can’t go home with students by photographing student work and posting it on the class website or sharing it in class. Or use our educational video maker to create custom presentations that fit your curriculum.
Encourage visual and auditory literacy with projects that give students time for active, independent learning. Animoto also promotes differentiated instruction, letting advanced students create more elaborate videos, while offering more support for students who need it.
Try our classroom app to develop video-based lessons for students. Offer real-world edtech skills that will allow students to skillfully and responsibly use video outside the classroom. apply for a free Animoto classroom account here.
The average person spends about two hours a day on social media, and most social media platforms now prioritize video content over text or images. That means adding video your social posts will expand their reach, while letting you create more dynamic posts that’ll stand out in your school community.
Post videos on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to increase visibility when you’re sharing events, deadlines, school closings, and more. You can even share several important events at once with a quick, informative video newsletter.
Recruit for school activities or promote games and competitions with video posted on school social media. Share a virtual pep rally, tease upcoming editions of the school newspaper, or post information about performances and events. Your social posts will help the students involved feel seen, and remind the rest of your school community to come out to support their classmates.
Success Story
Why Animoto?
Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into pre-built templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.
Customize your videos. Choose from 28 fonts, add your own brand colors and logo to create professional videos that match your unique brand.
Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.
Contact us to find out more about our options for adding additional accounts and special pricing.
Testimonials
We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project