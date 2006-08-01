TemplatesBusinessPricing
Log inSign up free

Do-It-Yourself

Video creation made easy for schools

Easily create school marketing videos. Connect with your school community and boost enrollment, while also enriching students’ classroom experience by using video in teaching.

Get started free

A marketing tool for schools; a classroom app for students

Make eye-catching school promotional videos with ease. Quickly create video newsletters, fundraise and recruit with private school marketing videos, and add technology to the classroom with our video maker for teachers, administrators, and students. With a beginner-friendly interface, Animoto makes it easy to help your whole school communicate better, with video.

Looking for our free video app for your classroom? Sign up here for an Animoto Classroom account for you and your students.

How to create a video in 3 easy steps

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/5c97ee39e0c132b9a9a5df5452f4db033a87472d-1200x843.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

STEP 1

Choose a template and add photos and video clips

Whether you’re developing a school newsletter, promoting a fundraiser, or looking to drive recruitment, you can adapt one of our dozens of pre-built storyboard templates to fit your needs.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/b90cd545b295286e12c64bf84776e3124b1cc203-1200x858.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

STEP 2

Customize your video

Drag and drop your own images, video clips, and logo right into your video, or search our library of Getty Images stock photos and video clips to find visuals for your project. Then change up the storyboard text or find a new song for your project in our music library. Try adding your school colors or pinning your school mascot or logo to the corner of your video with our watermark feature.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/8c148e585c86ebde96c7c9ca9000f27cfdeeed75-1200x833.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

STEP 3

Share with your school community

Post your video on the school website, include it in an email, or share your project on social media to reach students, parents, and even your local community.

Get started free

Promote your school with video

Give a virtual campus tour

Create a school promotional video to show potential students around. Use Animoto to highlights the amenities, faculty, and campus culture that set your school apart.

Connect with alumni

Help alums keep in touch with video updates showing what classmates are up to. Let your former students know how they can stay involved and give back to their alma mater.

Create a fundraising video

Raise funds or solicit donations for school programs or for charity with a striking video. Describe exactly what you need, why you need it, and the impact donors will have if they contribute.

Develop learning that fits any subject

Using video in teaching

Present assignments that can’t go home with students by photographing student work and posting it on the class website or sharing it in class. Or use our educational video maker to create custom presentations that fit your curriculum.

Assign projects that reach all learners

Encourage visual and auditory literacy with projects that give students time for active, independent learning. Animoto also promotes differentiated instruction, letting advanced students create more elaborate videos, while offering more support for students who need it.

Add technology to the classroom

Try our classroom app to develop video-based lessons for students. Offer real-world edtech skills that will allow students to skillfully and responsibly use video outside the classroom. apply for a free Animoto classroom account here.

Connect with your school community through social media

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/0f31a34b7c1864595edf6710ce18caa151fbb810-1568x970.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Reach parents, students, and alumni where they spend their time

The average person spends about two hours a day on social media, and most social media platforms now prioritize video content over text or images. That means adding video your social posts will expand their reach, while letting you create more dynamic posts that’ll stand out in your school community.

Make sure important bulletins get seen

Post videos on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to increase visibility when you’re sharing events, deadlines, school closings, and more. You can even share several important events at once with a quick, informative video newsletter.

Create a platform for sports, teams, and clubs

Recruit for school activities or promote games and competitions with video posted on school social media. Share a virtual pep rally, tease upcoming editions of the school newspaper, or post information about performances and events. Your social posts will help the students involved feel seen, and remind the rest of your school community to come out to support their classmates.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/bccb3a618508de3a8bb5a757c0d5f1a7fc4af3bc-663x189.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/1e8e70f5328ffc5f76ce72fab660026185f389fb-3000x448.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
101shares
$50spend
7Kviews

Success Story

Raising awareness and driving recruitment with video

"Animoto is a versatile video creator that allows our small organization to produce professional-level videos. From marketing to assemblies, we turn to Animoto."
Christine CochranTechnology instructor and IT
Learn more
Showcase your supplies and get students ready to conquer the classroom with a fun, fast-paced video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/845b5aea8945f2846d12d5dbfa568afc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Show your expertise on a subject with this informative video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bbf3e1c3697f5ac2fc2360c590ee02da/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Express your gratitude to your or your child’s teacher with this sweet and fun video template.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/cd68060903b044cc55f5a3253ed91376/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give your incoming students a warm video welcome as they come back to school in person.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1381f8ded182defdc173b251e1af3ad2/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Showcase your supplies and get students ready to conquer the classroom with a fun, fast-paced video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/06cb913b60b228e4f67cbceb3b718b76/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share a list of all the essential supplies your students will need for their first day of class.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/0b1ada228a168840966ed72f5c6177fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Encourage your audience to go beyond expectations and learn more by offering more resources.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40e9e45770fa26e6a9947cb097ce5e64/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Get students excited to learn by sharing a video syllabus for the upcoming semester!
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/553e52580c9036a07ed9ef46ce95ae7c/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a personal connection with donors by sending a video and personalized webcam recording saying thanks.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d8697637b7e4cc01eef32952c20681f7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Showcase your supplies and get students ready to conquer the classroom with a fun, fast-paced video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/845b5aea8945f2846d12d5dbfa568afc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Show your expertise on a subject with this informative video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bbf3e1c3697f5ac2fc2360c590ee02da/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Express your gratitude to your or your child’s teacher with this sweet and fun video template.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/cd68060903b044cc55f5a3253ed91376/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give your incoming students a warm video welcome as they come back to school in person.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1381f8ded182defdc173b251e1af3ad2/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Showcase your supplies and get students ready to conquer the classroom with a fun, fast-paced video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/06cb913b60b228e4f67cbceb3b718b76/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share a list of all the essential supplies your students will need for their first day of class.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/0b1ada228a168840966ed72f5c6177fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Encourage your audience to go beyond expectations and learn more by offering more resources.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40e9e45770fa26e6a9947cb097ce5e64/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Get students excited to learn by sharing a video syllabus for the upcoming semester!
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/553e52580c9036a07ed9ef46ce95ae7c/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a personal connection with donors by sending a video and personalized webcam recording saying thanks.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d8697637b7e4cc01eef32952c20681f7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Showcase your supplies and get students ready to conquer the classroom with a fun, fast-paced video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/845b5aea8945f2846d12d5dbfa568afc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Show your expertise on a subject with this informative video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bbf3e1c3697f5ac2fc2360c590ee02da/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Express your gratitude to your or your child’s teacher with this sweet and fun video template.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/cd68060903b044cc55f5a3253ed91376/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give your incoming students a warm video welcome as they come back to school in person.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1381f8ded182defdc173b251e1af3ad2/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Showcase your supplies and get students ready to conquer the classroom with a fun, fast-paced video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/06cb913b60b228e4f67cbceb3b718b76/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share a list of all the essential supplies your students will need for their first day of class.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/0b1ada228a168840966ed72f5c6177fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Encourage your audience to go beyond expectations and learn more by offering more resources.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40e9e45770fa26e6a9947cb097ce5e64/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Get students excited to learn by sharing a video syllabus for the upcoming semester!
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/553e52580c9036a07ed9ef46ce95ae7c/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a personal connection with donors by sending a video and personalized webcam recording saying thanks.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d8697637b7e4cc01eef32952c20681f7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give your students instructions on how to create their video book report.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/0832e2af85ab9a8fee843ea1f0a3c136/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a great first impression on your class with a personalized class introduction video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bde28f1b10715fb7cfbdd7e9cf0df36a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share precious moments leading up to graduation with fun pictures, videos, and messages.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d45e2f99a969896b96665252f8399644/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stock up! Promote your educator-exclusive sale and say thanks to the teachers in your community.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d9dfab40dfb0d553f442be03957f8287/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Let students and their parents know what makes your school special. Feature benefits with this top 5 list.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1d79c67eb35bbb20f7bb125dd3be780b/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make an eye-catching, entertaining video to share important information about a particular book.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/a8405d0a33c467af9d0326302dba1204/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Teach young children new vocabulary words with a colorful, fun video!
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5935d0f7d4d65ae3b580f8677ffef1f5/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Recap your last season and build hype for all the wins to come.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/909ebfd83965812d382f9cdae7ace76a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share precious moments leading up to graduation with fun pictures, videos, and messages.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4ba7b02e1b6366f852e3e4a087171c08/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give the school bulletin an upgrade with a video newsletter. Share weekly or monthly highlights that'll help you stay connected to your school community.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/00d4f8e7f52484086718fab1a66b1f24/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give your students instructions on how to create their video book report.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/0832e2af85ab9a8fee843ea1f0a3c136/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a great first impression on your class with a personalized class introduction video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bde28f1b10715fb7cfbdd7e9cf0df36a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share precious moments leading up to graduation with fun pictures, videos, and messages.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d45e2f99a969896b96665252f8399644/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stock up! Promote your educator-exclusive sale and say thanks to the teachers in your community.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d9dfab40dfb0d553f442be03957f8287/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Let students and their parents know what makes your school special. Feature benefits with this top 5 list.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1d79c67eb35bbb20f7bb125dd3be780b/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make an eye-catching, entertaining video to share important information about a particular book.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/a8405d0a33c467af9d0326302dba1204/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Teach young children new vocabulary words with a colorful, fun video!
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5935d0f7d4d65ae3b580f8677ffef1f5/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Recap your last season and build hype for all the wins to come.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/909ebfd83965812d382f9cdae7ace76a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share precious moments leading up to graduation with fun pictures, videos, and messages.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4ba7b02e1b6366f852e3e4a087171c08/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give the school bulletin an upgrade with a video newsletter. Share weekly or monthly highlights that'll help you stay connected to your school community.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/00d4f8e7f52484086718fab1a66b1f24/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give your students instructions on how to create their video book report.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/0832e2af85ab9a8fee843ea1f0a3c136/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a great first impression on your class with a personalized class introduction video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bde28f1b10715fb7cfbdd7e9cf0df36a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share precious moments leading up to graduation with fun pictures, videos, and messages.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d45e2f99a969896b96665252f8399644/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stock up! Promote your educator-exclusive sale and say thanks to the teachers in your community.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d9dfab40dfb0d553f442be03957f8287/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Let students and their parents know what makes your school special. Feature benefits with this top 5 list.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/1d79c67eb35bbb20f7bb125dd3be780b/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make an eye-catching, entertaining video to share important information about a particular book.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/a8405d0a33c467af9d0326302dba1204/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Teach young children new vocabulary words with a colorful, fun video!
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5935d0f7d4d65ae3b580f8677ffef1f5/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Recap your last season and build hype for all the wins to come.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/909ebfd83965812d382f9cdae7ace76a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share precious moments leading up to graduation with fun pictures, videos, and messages.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4ba7b02e1b6366f852e3e4a087171c08/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Give the school bulletin an upgrade with a video newsletter. Share weekly or monthly highlights that'll help you stay connected to your school community.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/00d4f8e7f52484086718fab1a66b1f24/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg

Why Animoto?

Everything you need to get started

Drag. Drop. Impress.

Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into pre-built templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.

Style it the way you want

Customize your videos. Choose from 28 fonts, add your own brand colors and logo to create professional videos that match your unique brand.

Look like an expert

Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.

Need additional accounts?

Contact us to find out more about our options for adding additional accounts and special pricing.

Testimonials

What customers are saying

"I encourage every school to consider using Animoto Professional for their own PR efforts and video needs...the time to create these videos is minimal in comparison to the effect and result."
Joseph M. Pisano, PH.DProfessor of Music, Grove City College
"Animoto is an ideal post-event tool for recapping and sharing your school’s alumni and student events."
Britt JonesDir. of Alumni Relations, Hardin-Simmons University
"Animoto enables us to use a combination of photos and video content to promote the fantastic work of our students in a unique and creative way."
Suzie RedfernMarketing Department, Warwickshire College

Frequently asked questions

Feel confident with video

We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

Get started free