Video Resume Maker
Use Animoto's drag-and-drop video creator to combine photos, video clips, text, and music into an impressive and memorable video resume
Video resumes are a powerful tool for uniquely showcasing your skills and personality. With a wide selection of templates, music, and visual effects, Animoto's video resume maker allows you to easily craft a standout resume that will leave a lasting impression. Whether you're highlighting your achievements, sharing your professional story, or showcasing your creativity, Animoto will help you land your dream job.
Create in minutes
A video resume can serve alongside your traditional resume and help you stand out from the pile of other candidates. It’s an opportunity to showcase your communication skills, creativity, and enthusiasm and give hiring managers a better sense of your personality. How? With a variety of engaging photos and video clips, webcam recordings, music, and more.
Unlike a text-based resume, video resumes allow you to show your work in vivid detail. You can demonstrate your skills, explain complex projects, and showcase your work in a more dynamic and engaging way. With visuals, sound, and even live demonstrations, a video resume enables you to provide context for your achievements that a written resume simply can't convey.
Videos give you another opportunity to connect with your potential interviewers or clients. Unlike a traditional resume, a video resume allows you to make a memorable first impression by combining your qualifications with your energy and passion. This personalized touch can leave a lasting impact and help you stand out in a competitive job market or tight hiring process.
Your resume is there to tell your professional story, and video allows you to do that better than any other medium. If you use a video resume alongside a traditional resume, you can explain the “why” behind your passion. Include basic information like where you’re from, what inspired you to get into this field, and why you want to work with this company or client.
Bring your story to life with photos! Start with a professional headshot if you have one or even a webcam recording where you speak directly to the viewer. Then, turn the spotlight to projects that are relevant to your role. Add photos, videos, and screen recordings of products you’ve launched, programs you’ve created, homes you’ve sold, and more. The key is to find the photos that add value to your resume rather than distracting from it.
Forge a deeper connection with your audience by speaking directly to them. Mention the specific role, company, and passion that is driving you to apply with a custom video resume.
Now is your time to prepare and perfect your resume before you get into the interview with a video resume script! This will help you stay on track, make sure you hit all the right points, and keep it short. You don't need a full word-by-word script, but specific talking points or an outline will keep you on track when recording your video resume.
Many of the tips and best practices you’ll find for traditional resumes are relevant here too. Tailor your video resume to the role or client you’re creating it for. Highlight different stories and experiences or even use webcam recordings to say hello to the recruiters of specific companies.
Remember that your video resume is supplemental to your written resume. This means you can use the power of storytelling to squeeze in additional stories and examples that you couldn’t fit into a bullet point. As long as it's relevant, consider sharing experiences such as a time when you excelled during a sales call, how you successfully managed a project, or even hobbies and interests you enjoy in your free time.
Step-by-step guide
Get a running start with one of our free professional video templates. Or, create a totally unique video by starting from scratch and following along with our free resume video guide.
Next up, add the photos and videos that will help you tell your story. Choose professional headshots, photos from the office or the field, product shots, and more. Or, record your webcam to speak directly to the hiring team.
Use text to summarize the key points of your resume and tell your professional story. Keep it short and sweet so that your video doesn’t become another list of bullet points, and remember to keep the tone light and professional.
Consider your video resume as a personal branding tool. As such, you’ll want to use design elements like animations, color themes, and fonts that reflect your unique brand. They can match your personal website theme if you have one, or, you can browse our various themes to find a sleek and professional look that represents your personality.
