Show and tell
Record, share, skip the meeting
Put an end to the endless "10 minute" meetings. Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create videos your team will watch, understand, and remember.
Show and tell
Put an end to the endless "10 minute" meetings. Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create videos your team will watch, understand, and remember.
Start recording right from your browser. There's no software to download or limits on how many screen recordings you can create.
Elevate your recordings with animated text, transitions, graphic layouts, and a whole lot more.
Download your videos, share with a link, or use one of our social sharing, embedding, or email tools.
Animoto gives you the tools to create videos that engage and impress.
Provide context and keep viewers engaged with dynamic text animations.
Guide viewers through your recordings with a voice-over narration.
Save your colors, logo, and font once, and bring every video on-brand with just one click.
There's no need to get it all in one take. Take multiple recordings and easily stitch them together.
Enhance employee skills with engaging, easy-to-follow training videos.
Showcase your product’s features through engaging, clear video demonstrations.
Welcome new hires with a comprehensive video overview of your team and processes.
Create a captivating intro video to spark interest and generate more leads.
Attract leads with captivating and informative promos, teasers, how-tos, and more.
Resolve issues efficiently and directly with clear, step-by-step support videos.
Create presentations that capture attention and engage your audience.
Summarize key takeaways from meetings with concise, easy-to-follow video recaps.
Share executive updates with a personal touch through shareable video messages.
We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project