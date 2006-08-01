TemplatesBusinessPricing
Show and tell

Record, share, skip the meeting

Put an end to the endless "10 minute" meetings. Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create videos your team will watch, understand, and remember.

Create and share in three easy steps

Creating a screen recording with Animoto

Record your screen and camera

Start recording right from your browser. There's no software to download or limits on how many screen recordings you can create.

Edit a screen recording with Animoto

Customize your video

Elevate your recordings with animated text, transitions, graphic layouts, and a whole lot more.

Sharing a video of a screen recording with Animoto

Share in a snap

Download your videos, share with a link, or use one of our social sharing, embedding, or email tools.

Start from our templates or create your own

Presentation
No room on the calendar? Deliver presentations on your time.
Quick How-To
Create on-demand training resources for new teammates.
Team Update
Share your team's progress with a quick video for internal stakeholders.

More than just a screen recorder

Animoto gives you the tools to create videos that engage and impress.

Text effects

Provide context and keep viewers engaged with dynamic text animations.

Voice-over

Guide viewers through your recordings with a voice-over narration.

Save your brand

Save your colors, logo, and font once, and bring every video on-brand with just one click.

Trim and combine clips

There's no need to get it all in one take. Take multiple recordings and easily stitch them together.

Put video to work in your organization

Training

Enhance employee skills with engaging, easy-to-follow training videos.

Product demos

Showcase your product’s features through engaging, clear video demonstrations.

Onboarding

Welcome new hires with a comprehensive video overview of your team and processes.

Sales outreach

Create a captivating intro video to spark interest and generate more leads.

Marketing content

Attract leads with captivating and informative promos, teasers, how-tos, and more.

Customer support

Resolve issues efficiently and directly with clear, step-by-step support videos.

Presentations

Create presentations that capture attention and engage your audience.

Meeting recaps

Summarize key takeaways from meetings with concise, easy-to-follow video recaps.

Executive comms

Share executive updates with a personal touch through shareable video messages.

Feel confident with video

We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

