Fun and easy

Valentine's Day video maker

Create videos for Valentine's Day in minutes using your photos and video clips. It's drag-and-drop easy. No experience needed.

Certified partner of

Create video valentines you'll love

Make a Valentine's Day video quickly and easily, with our Valentine's Day video maker. Make a happy Valentine's Day video slideshow for someone you care about or promote your business and products with Valentine's Day videos for social media.

Celebrate with video

Get started easily with our Valentine's Day video templates

Video Valentine

Show you care with a heartfelt video that takes minutes to make. Create a simple, loving Valentine's Day video using your own photos, video clips, and text.

Use this template
Valentine's Day Sale

Boost your sales with a short and sweet video ad. Publicize your latest promo with your own images, or search our Getty Images stock library to find photos or video clips.

Use this template
Valentine's Day Offer

Inspire customers to purchase by showing off a product or service that'd make a great Valentine's Day gift. Include a call to action that'll drive traffic to your website or online store.

Use this template
Create in minutes

How to make a Valentine's Day video in 4 easy steps

  1. Choose a video template or start from scratch
  2. Upload your photos and video clips or choose from our Getty Images stock library
  3. Personalize your Valentine's Day video by changing colors, text, and music
  4. Produce and share your video on social media, via email, or in person

Make a Valentine's Day video in minutes

Starting at $5/month

See pricing

We want to help make amazing Valentine’s Day videos

As you get started making your own videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto’s online video maker and visit our Help Center for answers to your questions. For ideas and inspiration for business videos, join The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow, with tips and feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.