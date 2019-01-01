Animoto's drag and drop video maker allows you to turn photos and video clips into a touching memorial video set to music. No video editing experience necessary.
Honor the life of your loved one by creating a slideshow video that tells their story. Combine photos and video clips with music to create a video that’ll help their memory live on. Share your video at a funeral service or memorial. You can also create a video album as a keepsake to share it with future generations. Use video to keep the memories of your loved one alive for years to come.
Share a life well-lived in a funeral slideshow. Put togethers photos of major life events along with everyday pictures and video clips showing what made your loved one special.Make a video
Honor a loved one who served their country. Combine photos of their time in the Army, Navy, Marine Corp, Air Force, or Coast Guard with text to celebrate their service and their legacy.Make a video
Keep the memory of a beloved dog, cat or other pet alive with a sweet video. Save your photos and footage of your pet in a heartwarming video you can watch whenever you're missing your furry friend.Make a video
As you begin making your own videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto’s online video maker and visit our Help Center for answers to your questions. For ideas and inspiration for business videos, join The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow, with tips and feedback on your videos.