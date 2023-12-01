do-it-yourself

The easy product video maker

Create product videos that sell. Animoto's drag-and-drop editing tools and visual effects make it easy. No training or experience necessary.

Sell more with compelling product videos

Product videos have been proven to increase sales. Animoto makes it easy to create videos to showcase your products or ecommerce site. Make how-to videos, product demos, and more using your existing photos and video clips. Even drive buyers to your online store with video ads that get results. With Animoto, you can rethink the way you do ecommerce video marketing and give your brand a boost.

Success Story

See how this ecommerce retailer increased sales 400% with one video

Nest Homeware was struggling to figure out a quick way to incorporate video into their marketing promotions, until they discovered Animoto. With Animoto they were able to upload and convert their existing photos to create an engaging video for social media. The process was fast and straightforward, and the results were amazing. Within a few weeks, Nest Homeware saw a 400% increase in sales.

Get started with product video templates

Promote your business

Highlight the problem your product solves to drive action and promote your business.

Bite-sized product intro

Want to give people a quick taste of your new product? Make a 15-second video to get the buzz started.

E-Commerce Product Promo

Highlight key product features to convince potential customers to buy.

Why Animoto?

Everything you need to create your own product videos

Drag. Drop. Impress.

Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into professional templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.

Match Your Brand

Save your logo, colors, and brand font in Animoto once, and bring every video on-brand with just one click.

Look like an expert

Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.

Make your own product video in minutes

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

Running our Animoto video on Facebook and Instagram, not only increased awareness of the Nest brand but we also made 4x our usual online sales.
Matt Cavallaro,

Founder, Nest Homeware

We want to help you sell more products

As you get started making marketing videos to promote your products, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, and inspiration, along with feedback on your videos.

