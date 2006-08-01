TemplatesBusinessPricing
Create impactful videos for your nonprofit

Drive awareness, engagement, and donations to your nonprofit with drag-and-drop tools that make it easy for anyone to produce professional videos.

Make videos that make a difference

Every nonprofit has a story to tell. Use video to make your message emotionally resonate with your audience, increase the reach of your fundraising efforts, and widely share your successes. Animoto is a nonprofit video maker that gives you the tools to easily create professional videos. Drag and drop to customize tried & tested video templates or create videos from scratch.

Easily create compelling videos that move viewers to action

Drive awareness to your cause

Make highly-shareable videos with graphics, effects, and music that put your cause in the spotlight.

Find and retain donors for life

What if you could personally thank every donor? Or explain the importance of your cause in your own words? With video, you can.

Connect face-to-face with your audience

Talk directly with potential donors or volunteers, creating a personal connection through video and voice-over.

Video templates created just for nonprofits

Animoto has purpose-built templates for every kind of video your nonprofit needs.

Inspire volunteers to join your cause by sharing your nonprofit's mission and the positive impact it has.
Raise money and awareness by pairing the media you already have with powerful text and music.
Raise awareness with a video that inspires action and mobilizes communities.
Inspire your donors to support your nonprofit by celebrating an uplifting success story.
Rally support for your fundraising walk by showcasing past events and the impact they’ve had.
Spread awareness about an important cause and let your audience and how they can help.
Share the powerful story of your nonprofit and the change you are creating in the world.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/9513b78fdb1cbb99387d1374fb813e66/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Keep your donors up to date with your achievements and inspire ongoing support wth an annual recap video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ca4773db2de7e95e44ba56d38b913adb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Connect and thank your supporters by sharing the highlights of your latest charity event.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/beb03203d05afff4cbea593e3903c1d6/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make a personal connection with donors by sending a video and personalized webcam recording saying thanks.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d8697637b7e4cc01eef32952c20681f7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Promote your food drive with a video and inspire your audience to experience the joy of helping others.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/517a1e39462ece084da40b651beaed0c/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Leverage national and global awareness days to spotlight causes you care deeply about.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/e8eac8e81247ef76397cf050a4b0faaa/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Make an emotional impact with every video

Give your team the tools to create compelling videos that leave an impression, reach new donors, and drive engagement for your cause.

Record in Animoto

Create video clips right from your browser with screen & webcam recording in Animoto.

Stock images & video

Access millions of copyright-free, high-quality photos and videos.

Voice-over

Record and edit a voice-over within Animoto to tell your story in your own voice.

Copyright-free music

Choose from 3,000+ licensed songs to set the mood for your video.

Share to social media

Share your real estate videos to Facebook, YouTube, and more in just one click.

Pro effects

Drag and drop to add professional animations, transitions, and graphics.

Reach the next generation of donors

Use video to build your presence on social media, talk face-to-face with your audience, and connect meaningfully with a new wave of donors and volunteers.

Save time and money on every video

Create unlimited, high-quality videos without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software. Simply drag and drop to add music, text, graphics, voice-over, and more elements that will help engage your audience.

1,388conversions
500shares
76%conversions on mobile

Case Study

See how the Jane Goodall Institute drove over 1,000 donations with a video ad.

"Animoto makes it easy to tell the Jane Goodall Institute's story in a share-worthy way that also drives donations."
Ashley SullivanCommunity Engagement Specialist

You have a story. Video is the best way to tell it.

Create and share unlimited videos for free with Animoto.

How to boost engagement on real estate videos

Select a video marketing template

The easiest and fastest way to create a high-performing video is to start with a template. Choose a template that suits your use-case because elements that work for a donor thank-you may not be effective for an event recap.

Add subtitles to your video

Adding subtitles to your videos can give it a wider reach by ensuring that your content is more accessible and viewers can watch the video even with the sound off. It’s easy to add subtitles to your video.

Finish with a call to action

The most crucial part of any nonprofit effort is a call to action. You have to tell your viewers what action you want them to take whether that’s “Donate,” “Sign the petition,” or “Sign up.” Use a verbal call to action in your video, write it out with text, or include a call-to-action button.

Tips for nonprofit videos

Add a soundtrack to your videos

Videos are a more emotionally resonant medium than traditional text or images. Use the power of music to heighten the emotional connection between your audience and your message. Choose a soundtrack for your video that sets the mood, matches your message, and will leave a lasting impression.

Speak directly to your audience

People will connect with your cause if they feel emotionally invested and the best way to create a connection is face-to-face. If you can’t be the face of the video, or want to create a video only reusing existing clips and images, record a voice-over to talk your viewers through the impact of your organization.

Provide clear next steps

Always be sure to tell your audience what action you want them to take next. You’ve crafted a video that engages your audience emotionally and now they want to know how to help. Whether it’s asking viewers to donate, volunteer, buy tickets to an event, or share your message, be clear about your call to action. Overlay text or effects to highlight your call to action.

Anyone can make a nonprofit video in minutes

Upload or record your media

Easily upload existing video or images or create new media clips like webcam, screen, and voice recording without leaving Animoto. Fill in the blanks with licensed stock images and video from Getty Images.

Edit with drag and drop

Drag and drop to cut together your video, change the order of clips, and easily add professional effects like music, animations, transitions, and graphics.

Save and share your video

Share directly to social media from Animoto and automatically resize your video to optimize it for sharing across different platforms. You can also create a unique link for sharing or download your video in HD.

Frequently asked questions

Feel confident with video

We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

