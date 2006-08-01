Do-it-yourself
Create impactful videos for your nonprofit
Drive awareness, engagement, and donations to your nonprofit with drag-and-drop tools that make it easy for anyone to produce professional videos.
Do-it-yourself
Drive awareness, engagement, and donations to your nonprofit with drag-and-drop tools that make it easy for anyone to produce professional videos.
Every nonprofit has a story to tell. Use video to make your message emotionally resonate with your audience, increase the reach of your fundraising efforts, and widely share your successes. Animoto is a nonprofit video maker that gives you the tools to easily create professional videos. Drag and drop to customize tried & tested video templates or create videos from scratch.
Make highly-shareable videos with graphics, effects, and music that put your cause in the spotlight.
What if you could personally thank every donor? Or explain the importance of your cause in your own words? With video, you can.
Talk directly with potential donors or volunteers, creating a personal connection through video and voice-over.
Animoto has purpose-built templates for every kind of video your nonprofit needs.
Give your team the tools to create compelling videos that leave an impression, reach new donors, and drive engagement for your cause.
Create video clips right from your browser with screen & webcam recording in Animoto.
Access millions of copyright-free, high-quality photos and videos.
Record and edit a voice-over within Animoto to tell your story in your own voice.
Choose from 3,000+ licensed songs to set the mood for your video.
Share your real estate videos to Facebook, YouTube, and more in just one click.
Drag and drop to add professional animations, transitions, and graphics.
Use video to build your presence on social media, talk face-to-face with your audience, and connect meaningfully with a new wave of donors and volunteers.
Create unlimited, high-quality videos without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software. Simply drag and drop to add music, text, graphics, voice-over, and more elements that will help engage your audience.
Case Study
Create and share unlimited videos for free with Animoto.
The easiest and fastest way to create a high-performing video is to start with a template. Choose a template that suits your use-case because elements that work for a donor thank-you may not be effective for an event recap.
Adding subtitles to your videos can give it a wider reach by ensuring that your content is more accessible and viewers can watch the video even with the sound off. It’s easy to add subtitles to your video.
The most crucial part of any nonprofit effort is a call to action. You have to tell your viewers what action you want them to take whether that’s “Donate,” “Sign the petition,” or “Sign up.” Use a verbal call to action in your video, write it out with text, or include a call-to-action button.
Videos are a more emotionally resonant medium than traditional text or images. Use the power of music to heighten the emotional connection between your audience and your message. Choose a soundtrack for your video that sets the mood, matches your message, and will leave a lasting impression.
People will connect with your cause if they feel emotionally invested and the best way to create a connection is face-to-face. If you can’t be the face of the video, or want to create a video only reusing existing clips and images, record a voice-over to talk your viewers through the impact of your organization.
Always be sure to tell your audience what action you want them to take next. You’ve crafted a video that engages your audience emotionally and now they want to know how to help. Whether it’s asking viewers to donate, volunteer, buy tickets to an event, or share your message, be clear about your call to action. Overlay text or effects to highlight your call to action.
Easily upload existing video or images or create new media clips like webcam, screen, and voice recording without leaving Animoto. Fill in the blanks with licensed stock images and video from Getty Images.
Drag and drop to cut together your video, change the order of clips, and easily add professional effects like music, animations, transitions, and graphics.
Share directly to social media from Animoto and automatically resize your video to optimize it for sharing across different platforms. You can also create a unique link for sharing or download your video in HD.
We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project