Generate personalized, unique, and compelling scripts for free with our online AI script generator.
Generate personalized, unique, and compelling scripts for free with our online AI script generator.
You know your business. We know video. Input your rough ideas and let our AI scriptwriter polish them into an engaging script. Your story, our expertise, blended seamlessly. Then take your script and turn it into a powerful, professional video with our easy-to-use video editing tools.
Our AI script generator gives you a starting point that’s personalized to you.
Leave the writing to us. Our script generator can turn any idea into a compelling narrative.
Scripting takes time. Well, it used to. Now it takes seconds.
Tell us what kind of video you're creating. Then input any details that you want to include in the final video, such as the destination, audience, product or business name, and any specific messaging points.
Push a button and let our AI script generator go to work creating you a unique and compelling script.
Your script will be automatically applied to your video, giving you a starting point that's completely unique to you. Then use our drag and drop tools and licensed media to make the video your own.
Show and tell with screen and webcam recording, right from your browser.
Narrate your videos with seamless voice-over recording and uploading tools.
Access millions of Getty Images stock assets and thousands of licensed songs.
Apply text animations and choose from dozens of fonts.
To make your video script in mere seconds, first navigate to Animoto's template selector and click "AI Script Generator."
Choose from a drop-down menu to generate the right kind of script for your unique video. Then, tell the generator what your video is about to give it all the right context. Include any must-have information such as your promo details, your company name, or the goal of your video to generate a strong script. Finally, click Generate to create your script in seconds.
Take a moment to review your one-of-a-kind script. You can go back to add any missing details and refine your prompt. Or, click "Create project" to move your script into a video and fine-tune it to your liking.
All that's left is to make your video your own from a visual perspective. With Animoto, you can drag and drop your media, add animated design elements, record your screen and camera, and more to create professional videos effortlessly.
Before starting, have a clear idea of what you want to achieve with your video. This helps the ai understand the tone, style, and direction your script should take, whether it's educational, promotional, or for entertainment.
The more specific information you feed into the ai script generator, the more tailored your script will be. Include key messages, target audience details, and any brand-specific language or terms that should be incorporated.
Use the initial script generated by the ai as a starting point. Review it and make adjustments to add personal touches or to better align with your brand's voice. Remember, ai is a tool to assist and enhance your creativity, not replace it.
Match your video footage or images with the script's narrative. Ensure that the visuals complement the script's message at each segment, enhancing the storytelling impact.
Edit the timing of your video to match the script's rhythm. Keep it engaging by varying the pace - slower for emphasis, quicker for energetic parts.
Consistently use your brand's colors, logos, and fonts throughout the video to reinforce brand identity and make your message more memorable.
Create a script that highlights the key features and benefits of a product. Start with an attention-grabbing introduction, describe the product in detail, and end with a compelling call to action.
Generate a script for an educational or how-to video. Begin with an overview of what will be taught, present the information or steps in a clear, logical sequence, and conclude with a summary or next steps.
Develop a script that tells your brand's story. Start with the origins of your company, share the values and mission, and weave in customer testimonials or success stories to create a narrative that connects with your audience.