Generate personalized, unique, and compelling scripts for free with our online AI script generator.

Go from idea to script in seconds

You know your business. We know video. Input your rough ideas and let our AI scriptwriter polish them into an engaging script. Your story, our expertise, blended seamlessly. Then take your script and turn it into a powerful, professional video with our easy-to-use video editing tools.

Create compelling AI generated scripts

All you need is an idea

Our AI script generator gives you a starting point that’s personalized to you.

All you need is an idea to use our AI script generator. AI script writer.

Say goodbye to writer’s block

Leave the writing to us. Our script generator can turn any idea into a compelling narrative.

Save your valuable time

Scripting takes time. Well, it used to. Now it takes seconds.

Your idea, your script, your video

Give us the basics

Tell us what kind of video you're creating. Then input any details that you want to include in the final video, such as the destination, audience, product or business name, and any specific messaging points.

Generate your script

Push a button and let our AI script generator go to work creating you a unique and compelling script.

Add your media and customize

Your script will be automatically applied to your video, giving you a starting point that's completely unique to you. Then use our drag and drop tools and licensed media to make the video your own.

Engage and impress

More than an AI script generator

Screen recording

Show and tell with screen and webcam recording, right from your browser.

Voice-over

Narrate your videos with seamless voice-over recording and uploading tools.

Stock media & music

Access millions of Getty Images stock assets and thousands of licensed songs.

Text effects

Apply text animations and choose from dozens of fonts.

How to use the AI Script Generator

Start the generator

To make your video script in mere seconds, first navigate to Animoto's template selector and click "AI Script Generator."

Craft your prompt & generate

Choose from a drop-down menu to generate the right kind of script for your unique video. Then, tell the generator what your video is about to give it all the right context. Include any must-have information such as your promo details, your company name, or the goal of your video to generate a strong script. Finally, click Generate to create your script in seconds.

Review and tweak your script

Take a moment to review your one-of-a-kind script. You can go back to add any missing details and refine your prompt. Or, click "Create project" to move your script into a video and fine-tune it to your liking.

Finalize your video

All that's left is to make your video your own from a visual perspective. With Animoto, you can drag and drop your media, add animated design elements, record your screen and camera, and more to create professional videos effortlessly.

Tips for generating scripts

Define your objective clearly

Before starting, have a clear idea of what you want to achieve with your video. This helps the ai understand the tone, style, and direction your script should take, whether it's educational, promotional, or for entertainment.

Provide detailed input

The more specific information you feed into the ai script generator, the more tailored your script will be. Include key messages, target audience details, and any brand-specific language or terms that should be incorporated.

Iterate and customize

Use the initial script generated by the ai as a starting point. Review it and make adjustments to add personal touches or to better align with your brand's voice. Remember, ai is a tool to assist and enhance your creativity, not replace it.

Tips for editing videos

Align visuals with script

Match your video footage or images with the script's narrative. Ensure that the visuals complement the script's message at each segment, enhancing the storytelling impact.

Pace your content

Edit the timing of your video to match the script's rhythm. Keep it engaging by varying the pace - slower for emphasis, quicker for energetic parts.

Incorporate brand elements

Consistently use your brand's colors, logos, and fonts throughout the video to reinforce brand identity and make your message more memorable.

Ideas for your first AI script

Product showcase script

Create a script that highlights the key features and benefits of a product. Start with an attention-grabbing introduction, describe the product in detail, and end with a compelling call to action.

Educational/instructional script

Generate a script for an educational or how-to video. Begin with an overview of what will be taught, present the information or steps in a clear, logical sequence, and conclude with a summary or next steps.

Brand storytelling script

Develop a script that tells your brand's story. Start with the origins of your company, share the values and mission, and weave in customer testimonials or success stories to create a narrative that connects with your audience.

Frequently asked questions

Learn more about our AI Script Generator

