Do-it-yourself
Event video maker
Draw a crowd to your event with an engaging promo video or showcase the highlights in a memorable recap video.
Do-it-yourself
Draw a crowd to your event with an engaging promo video or showcase the highlights in a memorable recap video.
Use an event video to create a buzz, gather more attendees, capture the emotions of the day, or preserve great memories until next time. Upload photos or video clips to Animoto’s event video maker to create personalized videos from a template or from scratch. With just a few clicks, add effects like animations, transitions or music that make your video memorable. Easily repurpose photos or clips from your event into an event recap video, event promo, slideshows, or key takeaways.
Event recap videos are a great way to repurpose and photos or videos taken at your event—and an easy way to showcase your successful event. Even if you didn’t have a dedicated videographer for your event, Animoto makes it easy to cut together clips and pictures into a highly-shareable, professional event recap video.
Creating an event recap video gives your business a head start on marketing for next year’s event. You have a professional video that showcases how impactful, unique, or meaningful the event has been in prior years, making it easy for new potential attendees and for them to envision themselves taking part.
Allow your guests to reflect on happy memories from your event. Sharing an event recap video means you get to reconnect with attendees, either reliving a meaningful event with friends and family or, for businesses, creating a follow-up touchpoint between you and your contacts.
Music helps create a mood for your video, and can set the tone for your event promo or recap video. Choose a soundtrack that contributes to the atmosphere of your video. For example, a wedding event recap video could use a heartfelt song while a company event promo video could opt for upbeat, fast-paced music. Avoid mismatching music with your video, it could leaver viewers confused about the tone of your event and distract from the visual content.
If you choose to highlight important details like the date and time of your event in a promo video using text, select fonts and colors that are easy to read against the background of your video. Avoid overly decorative fonts and choose text colors that contrast well with the background for maximum visibility. These choices ensure that your text is visually appealing, more accessible, and functional.
An event promo video or recap video should showcase the highlights, rather than offer a full replay of the event. Building excitement in an event promo video is difficult to maintain for more than 3+ minutes, find the balance between offering all the relevant details, getting your audience excited, and not losing viewers to a long video. Most video recaps serve as a highlight reel of your event, these videos are most effective when you choose to showcase the most impactful, inclusive, or meaningful moments from your event.
Attendees need to know when and where to find your event—whether its virtual or at a physical location, your event video should include the date and time of the event. If your event is virtual, point viewers to a website or prompt them to sign up for an email to receive instructions on how to join you. Use a text overlay on your video to highlight these important videos.
A successful event promo video makes a lasting impression on your audience, leading to more ticket sales, attendees, or media attention. Use an upbeat soundtrack, highlight incentives, and leverage emotional appeal, alongside using graphics, animations, and transitions. Convey the energy of your event through video to stand out and hook your audience.
Give people a reason to attend your event. This is easier if your event is a wedding or a birthday, but if your charity organization is hosting a fundraiser or you’re a small business running a webinar then your event promo video should cover why your audience should engage. Is it a worthy cause? What will they take away from your event?
Select one of our event video templates for your product, business, nonprofit, and more. Or, get creative and create a one-of-a-kind video by starting from scratch.
Easily upload existing video or images or create new media clips like webcam, screen, and voice recording. If you're running low, you can dip into our Getty Images stock library.
Drag and drop to cut together your video, change the order of clips, and easily add effects like music, animations, transitions, and graphics that will make your video even more memorable.
Share directly to social media from Animoto, download your video in HD, or create a unique link for sharing within your organization, donors, friends, or family.
We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project