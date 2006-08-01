An event promo video or recap video should showcase the highlights, rather than offer a full replay of the event. Building excitement in an event promo video is difficult to maintain for more than 3+ minutes, find the balance between offering all the relevant details, getting your audience excited, and not losing viewers to a long video. Most video recaps serve as a highlight reel of your event, these videos are most effective when you choose to showcase the most impactful, inclusive, or meaningful moments from your event.