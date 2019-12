Now Animoto videos will stream in high resolution on the site, up to 720p!

It’s hard to describe how much better Animoto videos look in high resolution. Remember the first time you watched a DVD after years of VHS? It’s something like that.

And now, when you upgrade a video to hi-res, it plays at its full, crisp resolution right on our site! Click the HQ button in the bottom of the player and watch the transformation. As usual, you also get a hi-res video to download and/or burn to DVD.

