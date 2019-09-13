How to make a Happy Birthday Video for Instagram Stories

Wish friends and family a happy birthday on Instagram Stories with a custom video. Read on to find out how you can create your own, beautiful IG Stories for birthdays in just a few minutes.

Before you get started, make sure to download the Animoto Social Video Editor iOS app. It has the Happy Birthday! video template for Instagram Stories, shown below. It’ll also let you add all the features we’ll go into in this post, including some you just can’t find in the regular Instagram app.

How to make an IG Stories birthday video

1. Start your video

If you haven’t already, log into the Animoto app. Choose the Happy Birthday! template featured above or tap Start from Scratch.

2. Upload images and video clips

You can add your own photos and footage from your Camera Roll. Animoto also has Getty Images stock built right into our app if you don’t have everything you need.

3. Personalize your Story

Once you’ve started your video, you can adjust colors, fonts, styles, layouts, and more to fit the video to your recipient. You can also add or edit text to make your message feel that much more personal.

4. Choose music

Animoto’s iOS app has tons of music to add to your Instagram Stories. Search by genre or mood to find the song you want for your video, or go with the template’s default tune.

5. Preview and produce your video

When your video is ready, click the teal play button in the top right corner of your project. You’ll see a preview of your video. If you want to make a change, you can keep editing, or just click PRODUCE to finalize your video.

6. Save and share

Once your video is produced, you can download it or share it to Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat right from the app.

When you’re done, tag your recipient so they’re sure to see your birthday greeting. You might also want to download it so that even after the Story deletes, they’ll have your birthday greeting to keep with them all year long.