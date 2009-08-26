Animoto Incorporates Video Clips, Empowering the Next Generation of Digital Storytelling

Video clips from the iPhone 3GS, Flip, and digital cameras can now be mixed into Animoto videos, giving users the power of a film production studio within the familiar Animoto ease- of-use.

Animoto® videos today get a game-changing upgrade: users will now have the ability to easily incorporate video clips alongside their photos to create stunning productions rivaling TV and film. Animoto is empowering the next generation of digital storytelling, giving techies and novices alike the same ability to create professional-quality video on their own computers. More than 3 million people currently use Animoto to automatically create dynamic, personalized videos from their own photos, music and text, and then download them or share them online through email, blogs, YouTube, Twitter, social networks, and mobile devices.

Now, video clips taken straight from cameras and phones ranging from the Flip camera and iPhone 3GS to the Canon 5D Mark II and Nikon D700 can be woven together to make a unique, personalized movie, giving anyone with an internet connection the editing and post- production capabilities of a Hollywood director – in minutes, and with almost no effort or skills required. Animoto’s patent-pending Cinematic Artificial Intelligence® technology orchestrates video clips, photos and text to a chosen soundtrack, taking into account its every nuance: the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation and vocals. The result is a completely unique, stunningly produced video. No two videos are ever the same.

“With simple devices like the Flip camera and iPhone 3GS, people are now capturing more video footage than ever,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and Co-founder of Animoto. “The problem is that editing video clips to tell a story is difficult. Animoto solves that problem by making the video editing process as simple as the video capturing process. And sharing these creations, as always, is a single click of a button.”

Through partnerships with Getty Images, the leading provider of digital media worldwide, and iStockphoto, the world’s leading royalty-free stock multimedia destination, Animoto introduces even more production options, allowing users to incorporate cinematic and stock footage into their videos.

“iStockphoto is pleased to provide Animoto’s users with an excellent and varied library of royalty-free HD stock video footage to help communicate their multimedia stories” said Kelly Thompson, COO of iStockphoto. “What typically takes expensive editing equipment and several days, Animoto has made possible for anyone to produce in minutes, and with a level of quality that is TV ready.”

Incorporating video clips into Animoto videos is as easy as uploading a video clip (up to 200MB) and choosing sections to spotlight. Paying users can use 10-second spotlights while free users are limited to half that. There is no limit to the number of video clips that can be used in an Animoto video.

