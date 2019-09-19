How to Make an Instagram Story Quiz

Over 500 million people are using Instagram Stories every day. And they aren’t only using Stories to connect with friends. They’re using them to engage with their favorite brands and businesses too. Whether you’re using IG Stories for business or fun, engagement is key. We’ll show you how with an Instagram Story quiz.
If you’re looking to get more engagement on Instagram Stories, a quiz can be a fun way. In this article we’ll show how to make a quiz using the Instagram Story Quiz sticker. Plus, we’ll share a bonus idea for creating a quiz using the Instagram Story Poll sticker.
Ready to dive in? We’ll show you how to make your Instagram Story quiz, step by step, using the Instagram Stories Quiz sticker.
First things first, you’ll need to decide what you want to quiz your followers about. In our example, we went with an educational quiz that helps viewers better understand when and why to use specific fonts in our font collection. However, you can create a quiz about anything!
Business IG Story Quiz Ideas
If you’re managing an Instagram business account, we recommend making your quiz around something related to your brand or industry. Here are some ideas:
You can follow up your quiz with a short video that dives into more details about the answer. This example features the Inspiration Mood Board template, available to customize in the Animoto Social Video Editor iOS app.
Fun IG Story Quiz Ideas
A quiz can also be a fun way to test your friends to see how well they know you. Here are some ideas:
Once you know what your Instagram Story quiz will be about, it’s time to get it set up! Create a new Story by logging into the Instagram app and tapping on "Your Story" in the top left corner.
Next, you'll need to add the "Quiz" sticker. There are a couple ways to do this, depending on what features your Instagram account has access to.
When you create your story, it should open up in "Normal" mode. If you've got an option called "Create," scroll over to it and find "Quiz" in the options. This’ll add the quiz sticker to your story. You can tap the gradient circle to change the background color, or select a photo or video clip from your camera roll to showcase in the background.
If you don't have access to "Create" mode, start your Story by adding a background image or simply use the "Type" option to add a blank screen. You can then tap the sticker icon at the top of your screen to add a "Quiz." You can roll the dice for quiz question inspiration too!
Next, tap into the sticker to edit the question text and add answer options. You can add up to 4 options. To indicate which answer is the correct answer, simply tap on it.
When you’re done, tap the "Send To" button to share your quiz in your Story. If you want to add more questions, simply repeat the process!
In this bonus section, we’ll show you a different way to make a quiz for Instagram Stories, using the Poll sticker. This is ideal if your quiz questions just have 2 possible answers, like in the following example.
You may notice that we’ve added a little motion to our quiz. We did this using the Animoto Social Video Editor iOS app. We used layouts to showcase imagery for each of the answer options for our quiz. If you’d like to create videos to use within your Instagram Story quiz, learn more about our easy Instagram Story editor for iOS.
You’ll notice that our quiz is made up of several pieces, including simple text for questions and answers with the quiz questions interspersed. In this section, we’ll be showing you how to make the quiz questions. The rest you can fill in on your own!
In order to create a "X or Y?" two-question quiz you’ll need a background photo or video that displays the two options. Imagery for one answer should be on the top, and for the other should be on the bottom.
You can create a video background using our iOS app. We show you how in our easy hack for Instagram Story polls.
This step will be familiar to you. Log into the Instagram app and tap on "Your Story" to get started.
Add the background video or photo you created. Then, tap the sticker icon to add your Poll. You’ll want to make a space to remove the question field. Then, replace the YES and NO options with emojis pointing up and down, to each of the options on your background.
Tap the “Send To” button to share your quiz in your Story. Remember, your story will play in order, so you should share the question first, then the poll, followed by the answer.
Have you shared a quiz on Instagram Stories? What did you ask? How did it go? Let us know in the comments!
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.