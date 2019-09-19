How to Make an Instagram Story Quiz

Over 500 million people are using Instagram Stories every day. And they aren’t only using Stories to connect with friends. They’re using them to engage with their favorite brands and businesses too. Whether you’re using IG Stories for business or fun, engagement is key. We’ll show you how with an Instagram Story quiz.

If you’re looking to get more engagement on Instagram Stories, a quiz can be a fun way. In this article we’ll show how to make a quiz using the Instagram Story Quiz sticker. Plus, we’ll share a bonus idea for creating a quiz using the Instagram Story Poll sticker.

How to make a quiz in Instagram Stories

Ready to dive in? We’ll show you how to make your Instagram Story quiz, step by step, using the Instagram Stories Quiz sticker.

Step 1: Come up with an idea for your quiz

First things first, you’ll need to decide what you want to quiz your followers about. In our example, we went with an educational quiz that helps viewers better understand when and why to use specific fonts in our font collection. However, you can create a quiz about anything!

Business IG Story Quiz Ideas

If you’re managing an Instagram business account, we recommend making your quiz around something related to your brand or industry. Here are some ideas:

How well do your customers know your products? Use a quiz to give viewers insight into your product offering, including materials, history, and more.

Use a quiz to give viewers insight into your product offering, including materials, history, and more. How familiar are your customers with a topic you’re an expert in? Create a quiz featuring your expertise to help customers learn more about your industry.

Create a quiz featuring your expertise to help customers learn more about your industry. How much do customers know about your brand? Where did your brand name come from? How did you decide to start your business? Create a quiz to share the background of your brand.

You can follow up your quiz with a short video that dives into more details about the answer. This example features the Inspiration Mood Board template, available to customize in the Animoto Social Video Editor iOS app.

Fun IG Story Quiz Ideas

A quiz can also be a fun way to test your friends to see how well they know you. Here are some ideas:

How well do your friends know you? Make a “How Well Do You Know Me?” quiz and see how well your friends know you. What’s your middle name? Where were you born? What’s your favorite color?

Make a “How Well Do You Know Me?” quiz and see how well your friends know you. What’s your middle name? Where were you born? What’s your favorite color? What do your friends know about a place you visited? Went on a trip? Make a quiz to see what your friends know about the places you visited. Include interesting facts you learned on vacation! Learn more about how to make a travel video to recap your trip.

Went on a trip? Make a quiz to see what your friends know about the places you visited. Include interesting facts you learned on vacation! Learn more about how to make a travel video to recap your trip. Will your friends pass a "Never have I ever!" quiz? List a few things you have done, plus one thing you haven’t. Have friends guess which thing you’ve never done.

Step 2: Create a new Story

Once you know what your Instagram Story quiz will be about, it’s time to get it set up! Create a new Story by logging into the Instagram app and tapping on "Your Story" in the top left corner.

Step 3: Add the "Quiz" sticker

Next, you'll need to add the "Quiz" sticker. There are a couple ways to do this, depending on what features your Instagram account has access to.

When you create your story, it should open up in "Normal" mode. If you've got an option called "Create," scroll over to it and find "Quiz" in the options. This’ll add the quiz sticker to your story. You can tap the gradient circle to change the background color, or select a photo or video clip from your camera roll to showcase in the background.

If you don't have access to "Create" mode, start your Story by adding a background image or simply use the "Type" option to add a blank screen. You can then tap the sticker icon at the top of your screen to add a "Quiz." You can roll the dice for quiz question inspiration too!

Step 4: Edit your quiz question

Next, tap into the sticker to edit the question text and add answer options. You can add up to 4 options. To indicate which answer is the correct answer, simply tap on it.

Step 5: Share your quiz

When you’re done, tap the "Send To" button to share your quiz in your Story. If you want to add more questions, simply repeat the process!

Bonus: How to make a quiz with an Instagram Story poll

In this bonus section, we’ll show you a different way to make a quiz for Instagram Stories, using the Poll sticker. This is ideal if your quiz questions just have 2 possible answers, like in the following example.

You may notice that we’ve added a little motion to our quiz. We did this using the Animoto Social Video Editor iOS app. We used layouts to showcase imagery for each of the answer options for our quiz. If you’d like to create videos to use within your Instagram Story quiz, learn more about our easy Instagram Story editor for iOS.

You’ll notice that our quiz is made up of several pieces, including simple text for questions and answers with the quiz questions interspersed. In this section, we’ll be showing you how to make the quiz questions. The rest you can fill in on your own!

Step 1: Create a background for your quiz

In order to create a "X or Y?" two-question quiz you’ll need a background photo or video that displays the two options. Imagery for one answer should be on the top, and for the other should be on the bottom.

You can create a video background using our iOS app. We show you how in our easy hack for Instagram Story polls.

Step 2: Create a new Story

This step will be familiar to you. Log into the Instagram app and tap on "Your Story" to get started.

Step 3: Upload your background and add the Poll sticker

Add the background video or photo you created. Then, tap the sticker icon to add your Poll. You’ll want to make a space to remove the question field. Then, replace the YES and NO options with emojis pointing up and down, to each of the options on your background.

Step 4: Share your quiz

Tap the “Send To” button to share your quiz in your Story. Remember, your story will play in order, so you should share the question first, then the poll, followed by the answer.

Have you shared a quiz on Instagram Stories? What did you ask? How did it go? Let us know in the comments!