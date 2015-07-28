Creating Multiple Versions of Your Animoto Video

Did you know that you can easily create copies of your Animoto video projects? This can be helpful when you want to do one of the following:

You want to create both branded and unbranded versions of a video.

You want to use different call-to-action buttons depending upon where you’re embedding or sharing your video.

You’ve created a template that’ll be reused for different customers or products and don’t want to set it up from scratch every time you make a new video.

You want to make changes to the titles, images or videos in your project but want to maintain a copy of the original.

Here’s how to copy a video project in a few quick steps:

Head over to the My Videos page in your account. Click the gear icon on the video you want to make a copy of and then click COPY.

By default, the new video will be titled “Copy of [your original video name].” You can change this by clicking on the video title at the top of the page in the new project workspace or clicking the SETTINGS button. In SETTINGS you can also change the name of the Producer, as well as the creation date and description. You can add a Call-to-Action button here as well.

Once your new video has been created, you can edit it just as you edited your original – adding and removing photos, videos, titles, captions, and changing your music.

Troubleshooting

In rare instances, you may not find a COPY button on your video. This sometimes happens if you’re still in the process of editing a video but it hasn’t yet been officially produced. To fix this issue, click CONTINUE EDITING to continue editing the project and do one of the following:

Preview and produce your video.

Click the “Cancel Edit” button at the top of the workspace.

Have you used this feature to create multiple videos for yourself of customers? We’d love to hear about it. Share your story in the comments below or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.