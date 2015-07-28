Creating Multiple Versions of Your Animoto Video

Did you know that you can easily create copies of your Animoto video projects? This can be helpful when you want to do one of the following:
Here’s how to copy a video project in a few quick steps:
Once your new video has been created, you can edit it just as you edited your original – adding and removing photos, videos, titles, captions, and changing your music.
In rare instances, you may not find a COPY button on your video. This sometimes happens if you’re still in the process of editing a video but it hasn’t yet been officially produced. To fix this issue, click CONTINUE EDITING to continue editing the project and do one of the following:
