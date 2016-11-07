A Lifetime of Memories: 50 Ideas for Your Next Video Project

Important Life Events

Whenever life changes, we want to document it. So when a child is born, a couple gets married, or some other milestone happens, a video helps you look back on and appreciate how you felt at the time and how your life has changed since.

Video Greetings

Video is a heartfelt (and eco-friendly) way to replace traditional paper greeting cards. Check out a few of the ways you can save yourself a stamp and use video to share news, thanks, or best wishes with friends and family.

Everyday Life

Even though we think of video as something special for big occasions, the truth is you probably have lots of photos or video clips of normal, everyday life floating around on your camera, computer, or smartphone. Turn them into something share-worthy by creating a video that captures the joy of day-to-day life.

Your pets A fun day out at a zoo, a fair, or other special location A day with grandparents Photos of your child’s school projects How-to project

Family History

Family photos can end up in the hands of just a few relatives, making it hard for everyone else to share those memories. If you’re the family memory keeper, why not share the wealth with all your loved ones by turning those photos into a video album family members can revisit again and again.

Parties

Whether you’re showing your video at a party, or just putting together images from an event the night before, video is a great way to add something special to the occasion, before, during, or after the event.

Recaps

Keep track of how you and your family have changed over the course of a year, or just share your most recent vacation on social media. Either way, video offers an outlet if you’re looking to document your days.

