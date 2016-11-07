Animoto Blog

A Lifetime of Memories: 50 Ideas for Your Next Video Project

Hi there! The video examples in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

Video is like a time capsule, capturing the important moments so you can share them or re-live them later. And while we usually think about using video to preserve those memories on one or two special occasions each year, there are dozens of opportunities throughout the year to create video albums you can you can look back on for years (and even decades) to come. We’ve put together a list of 50 video projects that document all of life’s events, big and small, to inspire you. Take a look:

Holidays

Year after year, we just can’t help sharing those holiday moments with the people we love. Take a look at a few of the festivities that are just calling out for a video.

    1. New Year’s Resolutions
    2. Video Valentine
    3. Easter activities, like egg dying, visits to the Easter bunny, or egg hunts
    4. Mother’s Day
    5. Father’s Day
    6. Independence Day
    7. Grandparents Day
    8. Halloween festivities
    9. Thanksgiving
    10. Christmas/holiday recaps

    Important Life Events

    Whenever life changes, we want to document it. So when a child is born, a couple gets married, or some other milestone happens, a video helps you look back on and appreciate how you felt at the time and how your life has changed since.

    1. Birthday
    2. First day of school or back to school
    3. Graduation
    4. Engagement or Proposal
    5. Wedding recap
    6. First communion or christening
    7. Bar and Bat Mitzvah
    8. Record of your pregnancy
    9. Gender-reveal video
    10. Legacy or memorial
    11. Anniversary

    Video Greetings

    Video is a heartfelt (and eco-friendly) way to replace traditional paper greeting cards. Check out a few of the ways you can save yourself a stamp and use video to share news, thanks, or best wishes with friends and family.

    1. Party invitation
    2. Thank you greeting
    3. Get well wishes
    4. Holiday greeting
    5. Birth announcement

    Everyday Life

    Even though we think of video as something special for big occasions, the truth is you probably have lots of photos or video clips of normal, everyday life floating around on your camera, computer, or smartphone. Turn them into something share-worthy by creating a video that captures the joy of day-to-day life.

    1. Your pets
    2. A fun day out at a zoo, a fair, or other special location
    3. A day with grandparents
    4. Photos of your child’s school projects
    5. How-to project

    Family History

    Family photos can end up in the hands of just a few relatives, making it hard for everyone else to share those memories. If you’re the family memory keeper, why not share the wealth with all your loved ones by turning those photos into a video album family members can revisit again and again.

    1. Your family tree
    2. Photos of you or the kids way back when
    3. Family recipe
    4. Documentary about a family member
    5. Family video album
    6. Family reunion

    Parties

    Whether you’re showing your video at a party, or just putting together images from an event the night before, video is a great way to add something special to the occasion, before, during, or after the event.

    1. Milestone birthday celebration
    2. Party photobooth fun
    3. Post-party recap
    4. School dance or prom
    5. Wedding rehearsal video

    Recaps

    Keep track of how you and your family have changed over the course of a year, or just share your most recent vacation on social media. Either way, video offers an outlet if you’re looking to document your days.

    1. Your year or your family’s year in review
    2. Look back on the school year
    3. Baby’s first year
    4. Honeymoon recap
    5. Summer recap
    6. Vacation recap
    7. Sports team season recap
    8. Photo-a-day project

    Have you thought of a way to use video that we haven’t? Share it with us in the comments below. Or share your video with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using hashtag #MyAnimoto.

