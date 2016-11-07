A Lifetime of Memories: 50 Ideas for Your Next Video Project

Hi there! The video examples in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.
Video is like a time capsule, capturing the important moments so you can share them or re-live them later. And while we usually think about using video to preserve those memories on one or two special occasions each year, there are dozens of opportunities throughout the year to create video albums you can you can look back on for years (and even decades) to come. We’ve put together a list of 50 video projects that document all of life’s events, big and small, to inspire you. Take a look:
Year after year, we just can’t help sharing those holiday moments with the people we love. Take a look at a few of the festivities that are just calling out for a video.
Whenever life changes, we want to document it. So when a child is born, a couple gets married, or some other milestone happens, a video helps you look back on and appreciate how you felt at the time and how your life has changed since.
Video is a heartfelt (and eco-friendly) way to replace traditional paper greeting cards. Check out a few of the ways you can save yourself a stamp and use video to share news, thanks, or best wishes with friends and family.
Even though we think of video as something special for big occasions, the truth is you probably have lots of photos or video clips of normal, everyday life floating around on your camera, computer, or smartphone. Turn them into something share-worthy by creating a video that captures the joy of day-to-day life.
Family photos can end up in the hands of just a few relatives, making it hard for everyone else to share those memories. If you’re the family memory keeper, why not share the wealth with all your loved ones by turning those photos into a video album family members can revisit again and again.
Whether you’re showing your video at a party, or just putting together images from an event the night before, video is a great way to add something special to the occasion, before, during, or after the event.
Keep track of how you and your family have changed over the course of a year, or just share your most recent vacation on social media. Either way, video offers an outlet if you’re looking to document your days.
