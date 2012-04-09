How to Create a Video of Your Baby’s 1st Year

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Create a video of your baby’s first year!

Check out our tips on how to preserve those memories in an easy to share video.

With so many images, it can be tough to find the perfect ones. Think about it like this…which pictures and videos would be perfect to tell the story of your baby’s first moments?

Don’t get stuck because the task feels overwhelming. At a minimum, start with your favorites and then throw in a few others that round out the year. Then start adding them to your video.

Here are some ideas to help you cut through the noise and choose pictures that make everyone smile:

First steps and/or first words (this would be a great video clip!) Close-ups: face, hands, or little baby feet Special moments with family siblings or pet Snack time (especially cute if it’s messy!) Playtime with friends or family (another great video opportunity)

Now that you’ve got the perfect pictures and videos, it’s time to choose music. Pick a song that matches the memories. You can go with something soft and sentimental or the complete opposite – a tune that’s full of fun and energy! Add some words to tell the story.

Once your video has been created, the final step is to share it! We’ve made it easy. Your friends and family will love to see your creation. Post your video on your Facebook page, Pin It or just share the link via email.

Congratulations – marking a year of parenting is a big milestone! We are happy to be part of it!

