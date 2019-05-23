Whether you’ve got a trip coming up or are looking for a way to recap a trip from the past, video is a wonderful way to share the experience with friends and family. In this post, we’ll show you how to make a travel video with music, in minutes.

Whether you’re headed out on an international adventure, a tropical getaway, a cross-country road trip, or a day trip to someplace nearby, it’s easy to capture your trip in video form. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set the photos from your trip to music in a video like this:

We kept this example short, but you can create a longer video if you’ve got lots of photos to share. Ready to create your video? Let’s dive in!

How to make and share a travel video in 5 steps

Step 1: Gather and curate your photos

The first thing you’ll need to do is select your favorite photos and video clips from your trip. Many of us take thousands of photos when we travel. This is the time to go through them all, relive the experience, and choose the photos that best represent the trip. Create a new folder on your desktop with just the files you’d like to include in your travel video.

Step 2: Log into Animoto and start a new project

Once you’ve compiled the right photos for your video, it’s time to get started. Log in to Animoto and click CREATE to start a new project. If you’re not an Animoto customer yet, sign up for a free account.

You’ll have the option to choose a template to tell your story, or to start from scratch. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll be starting from scratch. However, if you’re looking to create a more educational video about a specific travel destination, you may be interested in our Tell a Travel Story video template.

When you click on Start From Scratch you’ll be asked to select a video style. Different video styles have different text treatments and transitions. Choose one that you like, but know that you can always go back and choose a different style later if you change your mind.

You’ll also decide here whether you want to create a square video or a landscape video. We recommend square for sharing on social media sites like Facebook or Instagram. Landscape works well on YouTube or if you plan to show your video on a screen.

For our example, we’re selecting Glamour and creating a landscape video.

Step 3: Add your photos

Click the Upload button or drag and drop your files straight into the Media tray. Then, drag them over to the Storyboard section in the order you’d like them to appear in your video.

You can also adjust the length of time each image displays for by clicking on the second marker in the lower left corner of each block. If you’re not sure, click the PREVIEW button to see what your video looks like and then adjust each block to your liking.

Step 4: Add text

The next step is to add text to help tell the story of your trip. Double-click on a block to update your text in Edit mode.

In addition to adding a title and subtitle, you have a few other options here. You can turn the Legibility toggle On to add a transparent background behind your text to make it easier to read. You can also use the sliders to adjust the Size of your text. And, you can change the color.

Some of the other Video Styles, including Concrete, Clean Cut, and Bold, have background colors as well. To try out a different style, click the "Style" icon in the toolbar on the left.

Step 5: Add music

Finally, choose a soundtrack that sets the right mood for your video. Animoto has a music library full of music tracks for you to use in your video. And you can filter out recommended travel video songs too. Just scroll down to "Popular For" and check off the "Travel" box. You’ll find a whole list of travel video songs to choose from.

Once you’ve selected your song, click Preview and then, if you’re happy with how your travel video looks, Produce. Your video is ready to download or share via email or on social media.

Ready to get started? Click below to start making your travel video. And if you’re up for sharing, we’d love to see it! Tag @animoto when you share your video on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Happy video making!