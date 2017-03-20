How To Make a Wedding Anniversary Video with Music

Creating an anniversary video helps tell the story of your relationship in a way that’s easy to revisit and share. And it’s easy to create one, even if you’ve never made a video before. So whether you’re creating a gift celebrating your 50th anniversary or your first, take a look at our guide for making a wedding anniversary video with music.

How to make an anniversary video in Animoto

1. Log in to Animoto.

If you don’t have an account yet, it’s easy to sign up for free. You'll be able to create a video using Animoto's anniversary video maker.

2. Customize the look of your video.

Select a video template to get started. A template like Save the Date is a good starting point if you want an elegant design, or try the Property Listing or 4 Reasons to Smile templates as springboards for a simpler, more contemporary video. Then select the colors, fonts, and style you want to make the video your own. Take a look at our tutorial on customizing text to see a few of the ways you can quickly and easily change the look and feel of your video.

3. Upload images and video clips.

There are lots of ways to find content for your video — scan old photos, use photos and video clips from your computer, or grab images and video from social media accounts, like Facebook or Instagram. Then just drag and drop your photos and video clips right into your video. You can even create photo collages to display more than one photo at a time. Check out our tutorial to learn now.

4. Choose music.

Our music library has hundreds of songs from many different genres that you can choose from. For inspiration, take a look at some of our suggestions for songs for an anniversary video, or explore the tools in our music library that can help you find the right song for your video. If you don’t find exactly what you want, you can upload your own music by clicking the Upload Song button.

5. Preview and produce your video.

Click the gray PREVIEW button in the top right corner of your project to see a low-resolution preview of your video. Then click PRODUCE to finalize your video.

6. Save and share.

Once your video is produced, you can download it or share it to Facebook, YouTube, and other social media sites by clicking on the Share icons just below your video on your Play Page or by hovering over your video on the My Videos Page. You can also email your video to whomever you wish or share it on Instagram, if you’re using our mobile app. Click here to learn more about video sharing.

Once you’re finished, you can call the video up on your computer, email or message a link out to share it with the one you love, or burn it onto a DVD or USB drive to showcase it at an anniversary party. But no matter how you decide to share your anniversary video, it’ll be clear a lot of love went into creating it.

Anniversary Video Ideas & Tips

Here are 3 key elements of making a meaningful anniversary video gift. If you already have an idea in mind and are ready create your own video, you can click right here to get started on your own anniversary video gift.

Tip #1: Highlight milestones or momentous events

While you might be tempted to include every single picture of your beloved or of the two of you together, it’s wise to pare things down to milestones or moments you really want to remember. Think of your video as more of a highlight reel, and less of a "here’s-an-average-Monday-night-on-the-sofa"-type slideshow.

Tip #2: Mix up photos

Here again, you might think the logical thing to do is to include every photo of your spouse or significant other or the couple you’re celebrating, but what makes a good video (i.e. one that your recipient might actually want to watch) is a little variety. Want to reminisce about your anniversary trip to Hawaii? Don’t just include pictures of the two of you together, but mix in some photos of things that’ll bring back richer memories — like that one of the baby turtle on the beach in Maui, or that epic Mai Tai served in a giant tiki mug. And don’t forget to mix in some photos of friends and family — people who are a part of the couple’s lives.

Tip #3: Include genuine sentiments

What’s special about a video is that you can add captions to your images, or weave in some title cards that contain just text; it’s where you can really express your love with words. If you don’t consider yourself much of a wordsmith, you could always include famous quotes about love instead. But the point of including text is to express how you really feel about your partner or the couple, so hopefully, you’ll have plenty to say.

The bottom line is this: there’s no right or wrong way to make an anniversary video. After all, the video is an expression of your love, and as long as it’s meaningful to you, it’s sure to be just as touching to your recipient. To all those celebrating anniversaries out there — happy anniversary!