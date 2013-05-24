Simple Tips to Help You Make an Amazing DIY Graduation Video

This post was updated on May 9, 2019.
Cap and gown season is upon us. And while grads are celebrating their diplomas, you're ready to celebrate them. So pull out your favorite photos of your graduates and get ready to learn how to make a beautiful graduation video.
Before you put together your video or slideshow, take some time to collect all the photos and video clips you’ll need to tell your grad’s story. Here are a few types of photos or video clips you might want to include:
When you add text to your video, think of it as telling a story. Talk about your grad’s journey towards their degree from the beginning through the present. If you’re unsure of what to write, try talking out what you want to say and write down what you come up with.
Still have writer's block? Visit our post on graduation quotes. We’ve got famous, funny, and heartfelt sayings to help you find the right words to say, including the ones below.
Animoto lets you customize your video any way you like, with options for changing colors, fonts, and more. Take a look at a few ways you can help your graduation video look its best.
Music can help amplify the mood you’re trying to create with your video. If you’re making a graduation video for your child, try a sweet instrumental. Celebrating your own ceremony? Try a high-energy track to match the excitement of graduation day.
Animoto has a library of commercially licensed songs you can use in any of your videos. We’ve got a few favorites, shown below, but you can use our music filters to find one that fits your grad. You can also upload your own licensed music into your video if you have a favorite song you really want to use.
Let friends and family who can’t be there get in on the excitement on graduation day. Just click on your video on your My Videos page, select the social network you’d like to share to, and you’re done! Visit our Help Center for more details.
Want to share your slideshow at a graduation party? We cover exactly how set up your graduation video for an audience in this blog post.
Show the moment-by-moment excitement of graduation day with a vertical video. You can add extra style to your Faceboo or Instagram Story using Animoto’s Social Video Editor app for iOS devices. Drop graduation photos and footage into beautiful video templates, customize, and share right to Instagram.
Whether you’re an educator or a parent, if you need a little more inspiration, check out our graduation video page. Then get started creating your own graduation video slideshow.
