20 Silly and Sweet Quotes for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up and, if you need a little help coming up with something to write in your card or video, we’re coming to the rescue. Here are 20 quotes to make Mom tear up or crack up with laughter — your call.
For the mother who wants to read a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, try out one of these lines:
Song: “A Mother’s Love” by Jonathan Ellas and Sarah Trevino
For the mother who wants anything but a serious greeting on her special day, give one of these lines a whirl:
Song: “A Whimsical Journey” (Instrumental) by Abbas Premjee
Oh, and — call your mother!
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.