20 Silly and Sweet Quotes for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up and, if you need a little help coming up with something to write in your card or video, we’re coming to the rescue. Here are 20 quotes to make Mom tear up or crack up with laughter — your call.

10 Sweet Mother’s Day Quotes

For the mother who wants to read a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, try out one of these lines:

Song: “A Mother’s Love” by Jonathan Ellas and Sarah Trevino

I love you to the moon and back. I am who I am because of you. You’re the best mom anyone could have asked for. You’re not only my mother, you’re my best friend. Mom, you taught me all of life’s important lessons. I hope to become like you. Mom, I’d be nothing without you. For giving me life and so much more, I love you. Thanks for showing me the power of a mother’s love. Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re everything to me, and all that I’ll ever be. You’ve loved me unconditionally, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

10 Silly Mother’s Day Quotes

For the mother who wants anything but a serious greeting on her special day, give one of these lines a whirl:

Song: “A Whimsical Journey” (Instrumental) by Abbas Premjee

Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re my mom, and you’re the bomb! Mom, thanks for letting me know I’m your favorite child. Happy Mother’s Day! Hope it’s more fun than being in labor for 20 hours. Mom, I know I’m your best Mother’s Day gift, so I didn’t get you anything. For Mother’s Day, I’d like to take you out to a brunch you’ll end up paying for. Happy Mother’s Day! Can I have some pancakes now? Mom, I love you more than Dad. Just don’t tell him. Mom. Mom. Mom! Mom. Mom. Mom. Now that I have your attention…Happy Mother’s Day! Mama mia, you’re the best mama. Mom, I can’t live without you. Please don’t kick me out of your basement.

Oh, and — call your mother!