How To Make a Family Reunion Slideshow Video with Music

This post was updated October 10, 2019.

Shared memories bring families closer, and photos are one of the surest ways to get all the family stories flowing. If you’re looking to show photos or video clips at your next family reunion or want to create a recap for a reunion that’s already happened, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at how you can put together a beautiful slideshow to recapture all the love and fun of your family gatherings.

How to make a family reunion video in Animoto

1. Log onto Animoto

Don’t have an account yet? It’s easy to sign up for a free trial.

2. Start your family reunion slideshow

Animoto has dozens of professionally designed templates to help you start your video. The Family Reunion Recap template shown above would be a good jumping off point, but you can select any template you like the look of. You can also start your video from scratch if you want to design your slideshow from the ground up.

3. Upload pictures of your family

You can pull visuals from almost anywhere—scan old family photos, use photos and video clips from your computer, or grab images and video from family members’ social media accounts. Then, drag and drop your pictures and video clips into your video. You can also add a collage featuring multiple images or an energetic photo burst.

4. Customize your family reunion slideshow

You can change the look of your slideshow at any time, whether you begin with a template or start from scratch. Select your favorite colors and fonts or pick a new video style to get different transitions and text animations. You can also change your aspect ratio. Try making a square slideshow for social media or a horizontal one if you’re sharing on YouTube or your TV.

If you want a little more help exploring our personalization options, check out our series of videos on getting started. They’ll show you more ways you can quickly and easily change the look and feel of your video.

5. Choose a song

Our music library has hundreds of licensed songs available for you to use at no extra charge. You can search by genre, mood, or use case, like “Family.” You can also upload songs you have the rights to into Animoto.

6. Produce your video

When you’ve finished your video, click the teal PREVIEW button in the upper-righthand corner of your project to see a low-resolution preview of your video. Then click the teal PRODUCE button to create your finished video.

7. Share your family reunion slideshow

Once your video is produced, you can share it. Here are a few ways to get your reunion video to the whole family:

Show your video on a projector or TV

Post it on social media straight from Animoto

Download it and share the file

Email a link to the video to your family

Make a webpage for your video and other family memories

Ready to create your own family reunion slideshow? Click the link below to get started.