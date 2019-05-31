How to Make a Video Greeting Card

A video card can make an ordinary greeting extraordinary. And it’s easy to turn your own photos and video clips into a personalized video that’ll show how much you care.
Check out our step-by-step instructions for how to create and share your own video greeting card in minutes. Then read on to find inspiration for the types of video greetings you can make, including videos for birthdays, graduations, weddings, anniversaries, and holidays.
Before you begin, log in to Animoto. If you don’t have an account yet, you can sign up for free. Then choose a video template in Animoto. The Happy Birthday Slideshow, shown above, is a good place to begin.
There are lots of ways to use video to share love with friends and family. Check out a few examples of the types of video greeting cards you can make with Animoto.
Tell your grad congratulations with a graduation greeting card that highlights all they’ve accomplished. Visit our post of tips on creating an amazing graduation video for ideas for what to include in your video. Then check out our posts on graduation music and quotations.
Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or any major holiday with video. Share holiday greetings with loved ones no matter where they are in the world. Animoto has a wide variety of holiday music, and several holiday video templates to help you get started. You can also look through our list of ways to say happy holidays to find the right message for your holiday greeting.
Thank wedding guests for attending your ceremony or send congratulations to a happy couple. You can even customize your video to match wedding colors and styles. Need more inspiration? We have a big list of wedding video ideas for your video greeting.
Help a couple remember the important moments in their relationship with a greeting full of photos and treasured memories. For this type of greeting, you might want to get loved ones involved. See if friends and family can contribute old photos or video footage that will make the greeting even more special.
Make a personalized birthday card that’s tailor-made for someone you care about. Get inspiration from our post on birthday video ideas. We also have song recommendations and birthday quotes if you get writer’s block.
Video lets you make just the right greeting for your recipient, giving you the flexibility to send a personal, heartwarming message. Now that you’ve gotten the basics down, which type of video greeting card will you create?
