How to Make a Year in Review Video (Plus Templates)

2020 is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing. It’s time to create your 2019 year in review video!

In this guide, we’ll show you how to create a year in review video to share with friends on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube—or to keep for yourself to look back on for years to come. We’ll also share some year in review video templates that’ll make it easy to create your own year in review video in minutes.

How to make your year in review video

Ready to get started? We’ll show you how to make a year in review video using our 2019 Moments video template. Before we dive in, check out the video template below. If you’re creating a year in review for your business, we’ve got templates for that too. Jump to the next section of our guide to see what they look like.

Step 1: Choose your photos

What moments from the year would you like to recap? Go back through your social media accounts and camera roll and set aside photos of all your favorite 2019 memories. You can create a folder on your desktop and add separate folders for each event to keep yourself organized.

Step 2: Start your Animoto project

If you’re not already using Animoto, sign up here. Then, click CHOOSE TEMPLATE on the 2019 Moments video template to get started.

Step 3: Add your photos to the template

Upload your photos to your Animoto project and then drag and drop to add them into the template. This template has a mix of block types, including Video blocks, Photo Burst blocks, Video blocks, and Text blocks. Feel free to drag either photos or video clips into the Video blocks. For each Photo Burst you can add up to 15 images.

Step 4: Update the text

Change the text in the template to match your story. In this example, we’ve kept a lot of the text the same, but updated a couple blocks to talk about our specific 2019 memories.

Step 5: Produce and share!

Change the music, colors, or font if you’d like. Then, produce your video and share your year of memories with your friends on Facebook and Instagram, share via email, or wherever you’d like!

Check out the video we made using the template for inspiration:

Year in review video templates

We've already shared our 2019 Moments template, but there are more year in review video templates where that one came from! Check out three templates designed for business recaps below. Or, create your own personal recap from scratch. Check out our blog post on how to make a happy new year video to learn more.

Company Year in Review video template

The Company Year In Review template is designed to make it easy to recap your company's biggest accomplishments of 2019. It's square, ideal for sharing to Facebook and Instagram, but you can always change to a landscape aspect ratio if it better suits your needs.

Our Company's Year video template

The Our Company's Year template lets you tell your story of the year, month by month. What were the biggest milestones that happened in January? March? September? Choose the months with the best stories to tell.

Year in Review video template

An oldie but a goodie, this Year in Review template was created in 2017. It's also designed for business, but could easily be adapted to share your favorite personal milestones from 2019.

And there you have it. You've learned how to create a year in review video, plus seen our year in review video templates. Now it's time to create a video with your favorite 2019 moments. Happy recapping!