20 Silly and Sweet Birthday Quotes

There are only so many ways to say “Happy Birthday,” so we really put our thinking caps on and came up with a few creative phrases to tack on to those two words. Funny or heartfelt, there’s bound to be one that fits your recipient’s personality or sense of humor.

10 Sweet Birthday Quotes

For the friend who wants to read a warm, heartfelt message on their birthday, give one of these a go:

You’re not one year older, you’re one year better. Wishing you everything that brings joy in life. The day you were born was the best day of my life. It may be your birthday, but you are a gift to me. You’re not special because it’s your birthday – you’re special because you’re you. It’s always a treat to wish happy birthday to someone so sweet. Here’s to a fabulous birthday! May it be filled with love, laughter, and joy. Wishing you a year filled with adventure! You keep getting better every year. Hope your birthday cake is as sweet as you!

10 Silly Birthday Quotes

For the friends who don't take themselves too seriously, try out one of these lines:

