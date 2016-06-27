Our Top 5 Songs for Sports Videos

Video can be a great way to show team spirit — and part of getting fans ready to cheer is choosing the right song. Though there are thousands of songs in Animoto’s music library, we’ve found six that are our favorites for sports videos. In fact, we like them so much, we’ve used images from our own softball team, the Molting Birds, to share them with you. Take a look:

“Bring on the Competition” by Professor Ace “Heart of a Champion” by Mark Petrie “Bags End” by Kurt Oldman “Breakbeat City feat. DTS” by John Kelley “A Hero’s Journey” by Michael Maina

Do you have a song that gives your sports videos that competitive edge? Share them with us in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.

Note: The video in this post was created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. Click here to learn more about how to create slideshow videos with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.