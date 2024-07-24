25 Fun & Inspiring First Day of School Quotes

The first day of school is often a mix of excitement and jitters for both students and their parents! But there’s nothing more precious than looking back and seeing your child learn and grow, each year better than the rest. To help capture that feeling, we've rounded up 25 inspiring and relatable first day of school quotes that you can use in your next video, social post, scrapbook, or write on a back to school sign.

Get ready to be motivated and inspired as we kick off this new school year!

Inspirational and encouraging first day of school quotes

1: "The first day of school is the first step in a great adventure."

2: "Today is the first page of a new book. Make it a good story!"

3: "Small steps towards big dreams start today."

4: "A little learner today, a world changer tomorrow."

5: "The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." - B.B. King

6: "Every journey begins with a simple step."

7: "Curiosity has its own reason for existing." - Albert Einstein

8: "The road to anywhere begins in the classroom." - Hubert Humphrey

9: "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." - Nelson Mandela

10: "The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be lighted." - Plutarch

11: "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." - Dr. Seuss

12: "The influence of a good teacher can never be erased."

13: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt

14: "The expert in anything was once a beginner." — Helen Hayes

15: "Teachers open the door, but you must enter by yourself." — Chinese Proverb

16: “Firsts are best because they are beginnings.” – Jenny Han

Funny and lighthearted quotes

17: "May your backpack be light and your pencils be sharp."

18: “You're off to great places, today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” – Dr. Seuss

19: “Starting the year with a smile!”

20: "This is my 'I woke up like this' school picture face."

21: "One day middle school will end and become high school and after - that it just becomes life." - Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Jeff Kinney)

22: "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." — Dr. Seuss

23:"Backpack is on, shoes are tied, all that's left is to go inside!"

24:“School bells are ringing loud and clear; vacation’s over, school is here.” – Winifred C. Marshall

25: "Here's to hoping the cafeteria serves pizza today."

Make a first day of school video!

Time flies! Remember the magic of the first day of school by creating your own custom video.

Where to share your first day of school quotes

Start by selecting the quote that perfectly reflects your feelings about going back to school. Then, pair it with your favorite photo of your star student and get ready to share! Here are a couple ways to share your quote and commemorate another fresh year back to school.

CAPTION YOUR FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL PHOTO

Looking forward to sharing this year’s first day photo? Use a quote as your caption!

ADD IT TO A SLIDESHOW VIDEO

Have more than a few photos you want to share? No problem – you can transform them into a fun video to mark the new year. Use a slideshow video and pair it with your quote, a warm message, your favorite photos, and a song to top it all off.

Your family and friends are going to love it!

WRITE IT ON YOUR CHALKBOARD

Bring your new quotes into the classroom! Use your chalkboard to share a quote that gets students excited to be back and makes them excited to learn.

ADD IT TO A WELCOME BACK VIDEO

If you can't wait for students to start pouring into your classroom, reach out to them beforehand with a personalized video. You can introduce yourself to the class, say welcome back on behalf of yourself and other administrators, or tell your students what to expect by sharing your syllabus.

All of these videos can be made even better by sharing your favorite back to school quote!

Share your favorite first day of school quote with Animoto

Ready to get started on a back to school video? We’ll make it easy for you!

Explore our templates created specifically for students. Then, just add your quote, photos, and school colors to make it uniquely yours. And there’s the bell! Here’s to another great school year!