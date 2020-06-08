How to Make a Personalized Father’s Day Video for Dad

The U.S. will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, and for many of us, it’ll mark another holiday away from the people we love. But even if you can’t be with Dad in person, you can still send your love with a Father’s Day video greeting. Find out how easy it is to take a trip down memory lane with a video, and say thanks to the man who’s always been there for you.

In this post, we'll show you how you can create a video gift that even the hard-to-shop-for dad will love using old photos, video clips, and music. We’ll also offer suggestions for video templates, color palettes, and what to say in your video to make your greeting as quick and easy as it is heartfelt.

Ready to get started? Log into Animoto to follow along as you read. If you don’t have an Animoto account, you can sign up for free.

Make Dad a video in 5 easy steps

Step 1: Select a Father’s Day template

Animoto has two Father’s Day templates ready for you to use. The Father’s Day Greeting template shown below is designed for an adult child to share with Dad. The Father’s Day Card template is superhero-themed and works well as a gift for younger kids to give their father.

If you’d like more options, our Mother’s Day Greeting and Happy Birthday Slideshow templates would also be good places to start. It’d only take a minute to customize either for Dad. You can also choose the Start from Scratch option if you’d like to begin your video without a template.

Step 2: Upload photos that’ll make Dad misty

Once you make your pick, it’s time to find the photos and video clips that’ll turn the template into a heartfelt, personal greeting. Take a look at what you have on your camera roll or social media accounts. You can even scan in old photos or take pictures of them with your phone to digitize them a little faster.

Step 3: Drag and drop to build your video

Now that you’ve uploaded everything, you can start creating your video. Just drag the photos and video clips you want from your Media library right into your project.

Once they’re uploaded, write a personal message that’ll make sure Dad knows how much you love him. Both of our Father’s Day templates have heartfelt text, but you can feel free to personalize your message however you’d like. If you’d like some inspiration, check out our post with 60 Father’s Day quotes, which includes everything from famous quotations to corny dad jokes.

Step 4: Choose a Father’s Day color palette

Even if you’re using a template, you can still personalize your color choices. Use Dad’s favorite color or try the colors in our Father’s Day color palettes. To add the colors shown below into your video, head to your Design Settings. Then use the Hex codes listed in the color palettes to match the background color or text colors to the specific colors you want.

Step 5: Add a song that Dad will love

Now that you’ve got the look of your video down, it’s time to think about your sound. Animoto offers hundreds of songs you can use as part of your subscription. Take a look at a few of our favorites for Dad in our post on songs for Father’s Day videos or browse our music library to find a song that Dad’ll like. You can also upload your own licensed music to Animoto if you want to choose one of Dad's favorites.

After you’ve added music, preview your Father’s Day video to see how it all came together. Finish your video, and it’s ready to share with Dad!

How to share your Father’s Day video

Once your video’s done, here are a few of the ways you can share it with Dad.

Send your video via email

When you’re video’s produced and ready to go, copy the link and paste the URL into an email.

You can also send an email through Animoto, too. Go to your video’s play page and click the email icon. You’ll see a popup window where you can fill in Dad’s email address and add a written message to go with your video. Send right away or schedule your video to go out on Father’s Day.

Post your video on social media

If Dad spends time on Facebook or another social media site, you can make sure he sees your video by sharing it there with a heartfelt message. Just download your video from your video play page. Then upload it onto your dad’s timeline or tag him in a post, so his friends and family can see it, too.

View your video together

Can’t be with Dad this Father’s Day? You can set up a Zoom meeting or Google Hangout, and invite your family to log on to celebrate. Share your screen with everyone, and they’ll be able to watch your tribute with Dad.

If social distancing has eased in your area, you can watch your video together in person. Cue up your video on a computer, or show your Animoto video on a TV. Take a moment during the party to show a shorter video, or run a longer slideshow in the background throughout the Father’s Day celebration.

Of course you know if you make it, he’ll love it, but if you have any questions while you’re creating your Father’s Day video, visit help.animoto.com for more information. And once you’re done making a video for Dad, don’t forget to make one for your business as well! Learn more about marketing for Father’s Day with video on our blog and in our Facebook group, The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.