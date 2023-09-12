Have a party, wedding, graduation, or major event coming up? Ditch the snail mail and send a video instead! More personal than a Facebook post, impress attendees with a high-quality, professional video invite.

If you're looking for more wedding invite inspiration specifically, check out our full blog post of wedding video invitation ideas. For all others, continue reading and start creating with Animoto's free invitation video maker!

How to make an invitation video

We'll take you through the steps to make an invitation video for your event. Note that the videos in this post are templates too! Click through to learn how to add your own photos, video clips, and text, and update the colors and font to make them your own.

1. Select your photos and video clips

Choose images that reflect the theme and set the tone for your next shindig. If you don’t have many images to choose from, look through Animoto’s Getty Images stock image library for photos and video clips of balloons, cake, or friends toasting with champagne.

2. Add a picture of the recipient AKA guest of honor

Whether it’s for a birthday, bar or bat mitzvah, a wedding, or a retirement bash, this party’s all about the guest, or guests, of honor. So go ahead and shower them with the attention they deserve.

3. Use text to give guests the details

Start with a classic “You’re invited!” or “Join us to celebrate…”, and follow up with the event title or reason for the gathering (for example, “Joey’s 6th Birthday Party,” “Anniversary Extravaganza, ” or even “Boozy Bridal Shower Brunch”). Then, fill in the rest of the details of your video invitation. The key ingredients include the date, time, and location.

4. Close it out

Close with a hilarious photo or video clip or anything that will make your guests smile. This is especially alluring for annual events. Examples: a three-legged race gone terribly wrong, scenes from the annual “ugly sweater” party, or video footage of your child giggling adorably into the camera.

Remind them how they can RSVP, if there's a dress code or any must-know info, and share your own excitement.

