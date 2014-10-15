A New Way to Share Your Spooky Recipes

You got a Facebook invite for a Halloween party. Cool! They want everyone to bring a dish. Not so cool. How are you going to decide what to make? It’s got to trump everyone else’s. Then you remember that fun recipe you found on Pinterest. Your Pinterest creation is a big hit at the party and everyone wants your recipe! Skip the 3×5 flash cards and make a fun video recipe!

It’s easy! When you head to the kitchen to get started grab your apron and your camera. Take pictures at each step of the process, including pictures of the ingredients, combining everything and during cooking time. You might not use all the pictures you take but you’ll be glad you have all of them when you go to make your video.

As you create your video be sure to add captions and title cards thoughtfully to explain the process. This is where video trumps a recipe card. Combining the written instructions with visuals makes replicating your recipe so much easier and you can pause and play the recipe as you work along in the kitchen.

After you produce your recipe video you can easily share it via email or on your various social media accounts. No more filing away that recipe card somewhere where you will inevitably forget by next Halloween! If you’re feeling generous you can post your video to YouTube to share your creation with the world! Your friends, family and fans will enjoy making your spooky Halloween recipe every October.

