30 Love Quotes for the Romantic, Cute, or Quirky Valentine

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Whether you’re making a Valentine’s Day video or writing a love letter or card, it can be hard trying to come up with the right words to show you care.

Lucky for you, we’re here to help! We’ve put together 30 different ways to say Happy Valentine’s Day, including ten romantic greetings, ten silly greetings, and ten Valentine’s Day puns that’ll win your loved one’s heart.

10 Romantic Valentine’s Day Greetings

If your husband, wife, boyfriend, or girlfriend is a mushy romantic, one of these may be just the greeting to melt their heart.

For me, every day with you is Valentine’s Day. Your smile sets my heart on fire. Words can’t describe my love for you, so I made you a video! You and me are meant to be. My heart is found wherever you are. Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. I’ve loved you from the moment I laid eyes on you. Right from the start, you stole my heart. To me, you are perfect. (Yes, you!) Every moment I spend with you is like a beautiful dream come true.

10 Silly Valentine’s Day Greetings

Not into the mushy-gushy stuff? Here are ten silly greetings that’ll put a smile on your valentine’s face.

I love you more than chocolate. I’m only in this for your cute butt. Roses are red, violets are purple. You’re as sweet as maple surple. Will you be my emergency contact? Pizza is my Valentine, but I guess you’re ok too. Is that a space suit you’re wearing? Because you’re out of this world! Sometimes I care a little… I want you for your brains. (Share this one with a zombie pic!) Happy Valentine’s Day to my favorite blanket stealer. Meh… You’ll do.

10 Valentine’s Day Puns

Who doesn’t love a good pun? Be sure to share these with matching pictures for the full effect.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my significant otter. BRIE MINE If I said I didn’t love you, I’d be lion. I love you a latte. You’re totally my type. I can’t stop chicken you out. You’re bacon me crazy. Ewe mean the world to me. You’re owl I’ve ever wanted. You’ve stolen a pizza my heart.

Have a favorite love quote or valentine pun? Share it with us in the comments!

