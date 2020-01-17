February Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

It may be a short month, but February features plenty of opportunities for you to market your business on social media and beyond. In this post, we’ll share a list of the holidays to know about.

Check out the list below and start thinking about which days make sense for your business. Then keep reading for more in-depth ideas for a few of the holidays on the list, including video examples and Animoto templates to get you started.

February Social Holidays

February 2, 2020 : Groundhog Day

: Groundhog Day February 4, 2020: World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day February 7, 2020: National Wear Red Day

National Wear Red Day February 9, 2020: National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day February 13, 2020: Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day February 14, 2020: Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day February 15, 2020: Singles Awareness Day

Singles Awareness Day February 17, 2020: Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day February 17, 2020: Random Acts of Kindness Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day February 25, 2020: Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras February 26, 2020: Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday February 29, 2020: Leap Day

February Video Ideas & Examples

The earlier you get started creating your videos, the more prepared you can be for the holidays themselves. From brand awareness to sale promotion, February’s holidays will give you the chance to market your business in interesting ways.

Groundhog Day

The month begins with a question: will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? Groundhog Day, despite being celebrated for over 150 years, seems tailor made for the social media era. It’s a conversation starter, and your business can be a part of that conversation.

Here’s an example video that we created using our iOS app. Once you’ve created your video, you can add a poll sticker on Instagram itself. Check out our post on setting up IG story polls to learn more.

Valentine’s Day

If you’re having a Valentine’s day sale or special offer, we recommend getting a head start on your marketing by early February.

We have several templates designed specifically for V-Day. This one, Valentine’s Day Sale, only needs a couple of images to customize. Consider promoting your video using Facebook ads manager to get your video seen by more potential customers. Learn more about setting up a Facebook ad here in our guide.

If you aren’t hosting a sale, there’s no harm in sharing a day of holiday greeting from your business. Try searching terms like “valentine” in our Getty Images stock library if you need to fill in any blanks in your video.

Singles Awareness Day

Singles Awareness Day may not be quite as well established as its more romantic counterpart, but it’s just as good of an opportunity to make a connection with your social audience.

As with Valentine’s Day, hosting a sale or some sort of event might make sense for some businesses. If that’s the case, a simple promotional video should do the trick. If not, have some fun with it and check out our Valentine’s Day List template.

Presidents’ Day

In 2019, video ads were the #1 way that consumers discovered a brand that they later purchased from, and the sale opportunities continue on Presidents’ Day. Head to our Product Promotion templates category for plenty of options to begin from.

We created this example with our Product Catalog template, which leads with an offer to hook in your audience and follows up with a few quick product shots.

If you’re not a product based business, check out our Service Promotion category for templates designed for a variety of service-based industries.

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is a party! Join in the fun with a simple celebratory video. Or, if you’re feeling up to the challenge, create a shareable fun fact video that educates your audience on the history of the day.

Leap Day

2020 isn’t just the beginning of a new decade; it’s a leap year, too! Encourage engagement from your followers with a video asking them how they’ll be spending their extra 24 hours this year.

Ready to get started?

We know that coming up with ideas can be one of the hardest parts of marketing your business on social media. We hoped this article helped! If we missed any important holidays here or if you have anything to add, let us know in the comments!

For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.