How to Make the Perfect Galentine's Day Video Invite: Free template

Galentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate one of your most enduring and meaningful relationships– friendships. If you’re familiar with the holiday’s creator, Leslie Knope, then you already know the spirit of the holiday. It stands in contrast to many of the cookie-cutter Valentine’s Day traditions. Instead, it’s about making your own traditions, creating community with your friends, and most of all, getting crafty.

There are lots of ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day–craft or movie nights, brunch, dinner, drinks, wine tastings, you name it. Nothing is off-limits.

However you choose to celebrate, we’ll show you how to make a fun, personalized, and stylish invitation to kick it off.

Step-by-step guide to making a Galentine’s Day invite

Traditional paper invitations can be a charming way to invite your closest friends to your Galentine’s Day event, but they’re “old fashioned” for a reason. With video invitations, you can fill your video with as many photos as you’d like, set the scene with music, and still control the aesthetic of your invite, without the print shop and shipping fees.

Just like traditional invites, video invitations can be customized exactly to your liking. Let us show you how.

Step 1: Grab an invitation template

Animoto makes it easy to get started and create a custom video, no experience required. To start things off, we’ll use the Dinner Party Invitation template.

Like all Animoto templates, this one is free to use and customize. If you prefer a blank slate for your invitation, you can always start a project from scratch.

Step 2: Personalize your video invite

Now it’s time to personalize your invite to your liking. Start by uploading pictures of your friends, event location, decorations, and whatever else you’d like. Then just drag and drop it into a frame to replace the placeholder media. If you need extra media, you can pull from our Getty Images stock library.

Add, remove, and edit text boxes to share the details of your event. We even have some examples Galentine’s Day greetings that you can add to make all of your gals feel appreciated.

Lastly, edit the look and feel of your video by changing the color scheme, choosing a new font, and applying different animation styles for your text and media. Animoto has tons of pre-designed themes that you can apply with a single click. Or, create a one-of-a-kind video by choosing these elements from scratch.

For a more handmade feel, try adding animated elements like hearts, underlines, sparkles, and more.

Step 3: Add music and effects

Last but not least, tie it all together with a song. Our library has hundreds of licensed songs for every genre or mood. Set the vibe with your favorite track from our collection or upload your own audio right into your video.

If you want to take more control over the timing of your video, just click on any text box or element and open your media timeline. From here, you can drag and drop the bumpers on either side of your element to control exactly when it appears or disappears from your video.

Step 4: Finalize, share, and celebrate

Preview your video as you go to make sure everything is in sync and up to par. When you’re happy with your video, download it in 1080p to share it anywhere. Or, post it directly to social media by connecting your account to Animoto.

Tips to make your Galentine’s Day invite stand out

Keep it short and engaging: Don’t worry about including every little detail in your video–keep it short and sweet so that all your friends are excited to come out and celebrate.

Galentine's Day is all about ditching traditions, so don't feel beholden to the classic red-and-white color scheme. Instead, pick a palette that suits your style.

Add personal touches: Make your video your very own by adding personal touches from start to finish. If you're hosting a dinner party at your place, add pictures of your dining area or pets! As a sign-off, include a selfie of you and your guests of honor. There are plenty of ways to make your video special, so don't hold back.

Make your own Galentine’s Day invite with Animoto

Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating friendship, creating new traditions, and having fun—so why not kick it off with a fun personalized video invite? With Animoto’s easy-to-use templates, you can craft a stylish and unique invitation in minutes. Whether you’re hosting a cozy brunch, a wine night, or a fun-filled craft party, a video invite will set the perfect tone for your celebration.

So gather your favorite photos, pick a fun soundtrack, and start creating today.

FAQs about Galentine’s Day invites

What should I include in a Galentine's Day invite? What is Galentine's Day? When is Galentine's Day? Where did Galentine's Day come from​?

What should I include in a Galentine’s Day invite?

At a minimum, your Galentine’s Day invite needs to include the details of your event, including:

Where it is

When it is

What to bring

When to RSVP

Once you have the basics in place, you can customize and fill your invite with fun photos, quotes, designs, and more.

What is Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day, created by the TV show Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope, is a holiday all about celebrating female friendship. Now extremely popular in the real world, many people celebrate this holiday over dinner, drinks, craft nights, wine tastings, and more to share appreciation with the women in their lives.

When is Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 13th, the day before Valentine’s Day.

Where did Galentine’s Day come from​?

Galentine’s Day originated from the TV show Parks and Recreation. Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, introduces the holiday as a way to celebrate female friendship. She gathers her closest girlfriends for a brunch filled with waffles and heartfelt appreciation, declaring February 13th as a day dedicated to honoring the amazing women in her life.

Since then, Galentine’s Day has taken on a life of its own, becoming a widely celebrated unofficial holiday.