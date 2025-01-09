Say Hello to a New Look for Animoto

Welcome to the new Animoto! After 18 incredible years of helping creators bring their stories to life, we decided it was time for a makeover. Think of it as hitting “refresh” on a tool you already know and love—now more polished and powerful than ever.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane!

Why the rebrand?

Here’s the TDLR of it all: While our tools have evolved to give you even more creative freedom, our brand needed to catch up. We’re proud to say: it’s the same Animoto you know and love—just with a fresh coat of paint and even more inspiration to share.

In the last year alone, we’ve added over fifteen new features and improvements, 91 templates, 10 themes, and 5 text styles. That’s a long way from where we started in 2007! All we needed was a brand to match.

"This rebrand isn’t just about updating our appearance—it’s about embracing the exciting new features and possibilities we’ve developed along the way. We’re more polished, more powerful, and ready for the next chapter of inspiring video creation." Beth Forester Animoto CEO

Check it out & make a video

In case you missed it: Top features of 2024

New video backgrounds

1080p HD resolution for all video previews

More drag-and-drop text freedom

Media frames for flexible media placement

Timeline editing for text, elements, and media frames

Editing hotkeys

AI Script Generator

And a whole lot more

See what else is new

Win some Animoto swag

No matter where or when your video journey started, we’re glad to be a part of it. We’re giving away some fun merch and video equipment so you can celebrate with us!

Enter to win: A $100 Amazon gift card to power your video-making adventures

The ultimate smartphone video kit including a tripod, microphone, and phone holder

Lots of Animoto swag How to enter Share the love by leaving a comment on our posts (linked below) telling us: A story about a video you created and the impact that it had OR...

Why you love creating with Animoto Earn additional entries: For 5 entries: Share your favorite Animoto video, tag us, and use the hashtag #MadeWithAnimoto

For 1 extra entry: Share the post or tag someone in the comments

Enter on InstagramEnter on FacebookEnter on Linkedin

Good luck and as always, happy video making!

Giveaway terms and conditions

By entering our giveaway, you give Animoto permission to use your quote and/or video on our website or other marketing content. Giveaway closes on February 28, 2025. Valid for US-based individuals only. First, second, and third-prize winners will be randomly chosen and notified by March 7, 2025.