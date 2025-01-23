How to Make Vertical Videos Horizontal with Animoto’s Video Converter

Video is the ultimate form of content on nearly every social media today, but it’s not as easy as creating one video to suit every platform. A vertical video might thrive on TikTok or Instagram Stories, while a horizontal video is better suited for YouTube or TV screens. The aspect ratio of your video can make all the difference in reaching your audience effectively, but resizing isn’t always easy.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make a vertical video horizontal or how to make a horizontal video vertical, you’re in the right place. Animoto provides a simple, effective solution for resizing videos without compromising quality. Whether you’re repurposing content or creating platform-specific videos, Animoto makes the process seamless and stress-free.

Let’s dive into how you can effortlessly convert videos between horizontal and vertical formats to make your content stand out on any platform.

Try Animoto free

Why video orientation matters

How do you know what aspect ratio to use? It depends on the platform. Here are some stats to consider when reformatting your video’s aspect ratio:

When to use vertical videos

As much as 75% of global video is played using mobile devices where vertical screen-filling videos are king.

On Instagram, vertical videos have 2-3x higher engagement than horizontal videos.

Best platforms for vertical videos:

TikTok:

Instagram Stories

Reels

Shorts

When to use square videos

Square videos are watched 35% more frequently than landscape videos.

Best platforms for square videos:

Facebook feed

Ads

When to use horizontal videos

According to Google, the majority of YouTube videos are watched on horizontally oriented screens.

Best platforms for horizontal videos:

YouTube

Websites

Presentations

How to make a vertical video horizontal (and vice-versa) with Animoto

Whether you want to make a horizontal video vertical, or a vertical video horizontal, all you need is Animoto. Just follow these simple steps to transform your video without cropping or sacrificing quality.

Step 1: Log in or sign up for Animoto: First things first, sign up for a free Animoto account to access the video resizer and all of Animoto’s user-friendly editing tools.

First things first, sign up for a free Animoto account to access the video resizer and all of Animoto’s user-friendly editing tools. Step 2: Start a project: Once you have an account, start a project by selecting a video template or starting from scratch. You can always change the aspect ratio of any video template.

Once you have an account, start a project by selecting a video template or starting from scratch. You can always change the aspect ratio of any video template. Step 3: Select your desired aspect ratio: If you start from scratch, you’ll be prompted to select your desired aspect ratio. If you chose a template, just click the aspect ratio button at the top to select a new orientation. Don’t worry about the aspect ratio of the video you want to resize—we’ll tackle that in the step below.

If you start from scratch, you’ll be prompted to select your desired aspect ratio. If you chose a template, just click the aspect ratio button at the top to select a new orientation. Don’t worry about the aspect ratio of the video you want to resize—we’ll tackle that in the step below. Step 4: Upload your video: Upload your video clip as-is to your project.

Upload your video clip as-is to your project. Step 5: Add a media frame: Click on the media frame button and select a frame that matches your video’s current aspect ratio. Drag and drop the handle on either corner of your frame and resize it until it fills your video horizontally, and center it on the screen.

Click on the media frame button and select a frame that matches your video’s aspect ratio. Drag and drop the handle on either corner of your frame and resize it until it fills your video horizontally, and center it on the screen. Step 6: Resize your video: With your media frame in place, all you have to do is drag and drop your video clip into the frame, et voila! This ensures that your video is resized without losing quality.

You can leave your video as-is or dress it up a bit to fill the space around your media frame. We’ll share some tips for that down below.

Pro tips for optimizing resized videos

Want to customize your video even further? Here are some tips for filling in the empty space around your clip and creating a professional video.

Add a background video

Add motion to the entire video by adding the same video as a subtle background.

Add another media frame to your video that matches your desired aspect ratio. Example: If you are turning a vertical video into a horizontal video, add a landscape media frame.

Example: If you are turning a vertical video into a horizontal video, add a landscape media frame. Drag and drop your video into the frame

Adjust the opacity to 30%

Send it to the back layer behind your video

Add a background photo

Add texture to your video and fill up the entire screen with a background photo.

Add another media frame to your video that matches your desired aspect ratio. Example: If you are turning a vertical video into a horizontal video, add a landscape media frame.

Example: If you are turning a vertical video into a horizontal video, add a landscape media frame. Choose a neutral background photo and drop it into your frame. Landscapes, patterns, and simple illustrations work well here.

Adjust the opacity to 30%

Send it to the back layer behind your video

Add your logo

Fill up that extra space with some subtle branding and calls to action.

Add another media frame to the blank space of your video

Drag and drop your logo into the frame and adjust opacity as needed

Use text or a CTA element from our library to add a call to action next to the video clip

Use text and elements

Use the blank space in your favor by using elements.

Choose elements to highlight parts of your video like arrows, circles, and emojis

Change the color and reposition your elements

Click on the element and select “adjust layer time” to open the timeline

Use the bumpers to time your elements so they appear and disappear in sync with your video

Easily make vertical (or square!) videos horizontal with Animoto

Video content is a game-changer on social media, but tailoring it to each platform can be challenging. Thankfully, Animoto simplifies the process of resizing videos without compromising quality, ensuring your content always looks its best.

Whether you’re creating vertical videos for TikTok, square for Facebook, or horizontal for YouTube, Animoto's user-friendly tools make it easy to resize and optimize them for any platform. Plus, with features like background customization, logo placement, and text elements, you can elevate your videos to stand out even more.

Sign up for Animoto for free and create videos that stand out on any platform.

Try Animoto free