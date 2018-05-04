DEMO: Using Quotes to Amp Up Your Mother’s Day Marketing

Not sure what to say in your Mother’s Day marketing? This week on her monthly Facebook Live show, Show Me How It Works, our Business Video Specialist, Sally Sargood, broke down how to add quotes to your mom-themed videos this May.

Sally dove right into why Mother’s Day marketing is so important. “When we have a Hallmark holiday, I think that’s a great excuse for us all to connect with our audience on social media.” To do that, she recommended creating a video, even if your business doesn’t have a product or service that connects to the holiday.

She also shared why quotes are such a good choice for businesses that aren’t quite sure what to say, “The great thing about quotes is that the words are already created for you.” To make creating a video even faster, she demonstrated how to customize our Editorial Quote List storyboard for Mother’s Day, but you can check out all of our new quote storyboards to find your favorite.

If you’d like more tips on marketing with Animoto this Mother’s Day, stop by our Mother’s Day page to get inspiration for adapting our storyboards to fit your holiday messaging. Or head to our Facebook group, The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, to find ideas and support as you work on your Mother’s Day videos.