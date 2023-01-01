Put video to work for your business

It shouldn’t take two weeks to make a two-minute video. Your team knows your brand and they know the stories you want to tell. Now give them the tools to turn those ideas into videos, fast.

Video collaboration made simple

Video is an essential tool for connecting with your customers, staff, and beyond. Cut out the bottlenecks that slow you down and the costs that limit your video production. Seamlessly create, collaborate, and review videos with your team, all from the cloud.

Easy video creation, professional results

As simple as drag and drop

Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create engaging, impressive videos. No training or experience necessary.

On-brand, every time

With Saved Brands and Templates, you can empower users across your organization to create their own videos, worry-free. Create packages of colors, fonts, logos, narratives, and media that ensure creators stay on-brand, on-message, and on-schedule.

Get the perfect shot for every moment

With our Teams plan, you'll get access to our full library of over 100 million high quality stock photos, videos, and animations from Getty Images, not to mention over 3,000 licensed songs.

Seamless video collaboration

Review, edit, and collaborate on videos in your shared Team Workspace. Get to final videos faster with time-stamped feedback.

Everything you need to communicate with video

Unlock organization-wide video creation

Marketing

Capture attention and drive engagement on social and beyond.

Learn more
Training

Onboard new customers and employees with tutorial videos.

Learn more
Company Communications

Boost employee engagement and recruit candidates.

Learn more

Get a head start with video templates

New Launch Promo
Product Demo
Conference Event Recap
Partner Of

Make video your team's superpower

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

See pricing

Video collaboration FAQs

Resources for video collaboration and beyond

Get started with Animoto

Learn more

How to use the Team workspace

Learn more

Top 10 templates

Learn more

We're here if you need us

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos. You can reach our dedicated Customer team directly at help@animoto.com, or find answer to your questions on our Help Center.

Visit our help center
    Connect

© 2023 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.