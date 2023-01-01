Put video to work for your business

It shouldn’t take two weeks to make a two-minute video. Your team knows your brand and they know the stories you want to tell. Now give them the tools to turn those ideas into videos, fast.
Video is an essential tool for connecting with your customers, staff, and beyond. Cut out the bottlenecks that slow you down and the costs that limit your video production. Seamlessly create, collaborate, and review videos with your team, all from the cloud.
Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create engaging, impressive videos. No training or experience necessary.
With Saved Brands and Templates, you can empower users across your organization to create their own videos, worry-free. Create packages of colors, fonts, logos, narratives, and media that ensure creators stay on-brand, on-message, and on-schedule.
With our Teams plan, you'll get access to our full library of over 100 million high quality stock photos, videos, and animations from Getty Images, not to mention over 3,000 licensed songs.
Review, edit, and collaborate on videos in your shared Team Workspace. Get to final videos faster with time-stamped feedback.
Capture attention and drive engagement on social and beyond.
Onboard new customers and employees with tutorial videos.
Boost employee engagement and recruit candidates.
Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.
As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos. You can reach our dedicated Customer team directly at help@animoto.com, or find answer to your questions on our Help Center.