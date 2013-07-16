ViewBug’s City Life Photo Contest

We’ve teamed up with ViewBug to help you win big for your photography!

Is your camera always within reach? Do you thrive on the vibrance and energy of your favorite city? Want to share it with the world?

You’re in luck, because the City Life Photo Contest is open for submissions now through September 1st.

Photos will be judged based on creativity, originality, and adherence to the contest theme of “city life.” Take a look at some of the entries that have already been submitted for inspiration!

If you don’t already have that perfect shot sitting on your memory card, here’s an incentive to venture out onto the streets today and start snapping: Animoto Pro is the prize up for grabs!

Grand Jury Prize: 1 year of Animoto Pro (a $249 value)

People’s Choice: 3 months of Animoto Pro (a $117 value)

Runner Up: 3 months of Animoto Pro (a $117 value)

What are you waiting for? Check out the contest website to see the rules, and learn more about why Animoto Pro is the best thing since sliced bread. Then start exploring!