Cheat Sheet: Timing tips from our creative director

Timing is everything! Not only should you be able to decide how to tell your story, but also when you tell it. With Animoto’s timeline controls, you can set the pacing of your text and elements throughout your video.
This feature opens a whole new world of possibilities! And nobody knows them better than Animoto’s Creative Director of Motion and Video, Martin Koch.
In this little cheat sheet, Martin will share tips for using time to create videos your audience can’t stop watching.
At a glance:
Timeline view will be your go-to for timing your text and elements. You can use your playhead to mark specific starting and ending points that your item will follow. For example, you might want your elements to sync with your music or audio or have text appear on-screen as it is said aloud. To do this, just follow the instructions and watch the example below.
Drag and drop the playhead to mark where you want your elements or text to appear. Then, trim and drag each item along your timeline and align it with your playhead.
Elements can make your video come alive! And there are so many different ways to use them. Don’t just view them as stickers, but as building blocks for your videos. With a solid shape, you can make sure that your text doesn’t disappear into the background. Here are a few pro-tips to keep in mind.
Colors can change the entire mood of your video The right color palette can enhance your story, boost viewer engagement, and help you to build a cohesive brand identity. So when you’re adding elements and text to video, keep these colorful tips in mind.
Closed captions engage audiences and make your video content accessible. They're also super handy for translating content and reaching people who speak different languages. Just use these tips to make your captions pop.
Emphasize the moments that matter and capture your audience’s attention with timeline-based video editing. Time your text and elements to enhance visual features, call out certain parts of your audio, or point out important details.
If you want your video to look like it was made by a pro, use this tool from their toolbox: lower thirds. Lower thirds are small text boxes that appear in the corner of your video. They can be used to introduce people, titles, product names, and more without drawing too much attention from the visuals on screen.
Use these tips to create your own.
Nothing will make your audience tune out faster than a wall of text. Instead, use timing controls to break text-heavy sections into bite-sized pieces. This will lead the viewer through your video bit by bit, making it less of a slideshow and more of a video that unfolds over time.
Build up the hype! Instead of laying it all on the table at the same time, use timing controls to tease out the most important parts of your message. Think special announcements, results, product launches, giveaways, and more.
It’s not always easy to call attention to small details of your videos. Maybe you need to point out specific features in a demo or troubleshooting video, or you want to highlight certain words or URLs. Instead of creating new blocks to share close-ups, add elements like underlines, arrows, and circles to guide your viewer’s eyes. Here’s what we mean.
With these tips in your back pocket, you’ll be creating stunning and dynamic videos just like the pros. Learn more about how to time your text and elements here and then get started on your next video with our fan-favorite templates.
Happy video making!