May Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

Planning out your business’s social media posting schedule for May? We’re here to help you stay on top of upcoming social holidays and prepare you with at least one video idea per week.

On this list you’ll find the holidays you’ve celebrated for your whole life, as well as the newer and more obscure hashtag holidays and week-long events that you may not be as familiar with. Take a look at the list below and decide which of these holidays make sense for your business. We’ve also broken out some more in-depth video ideas and template suggestions below to take as much of the work as possible out of it.

May Social Holidays

May 4, 2019: Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day May 5, 2019: Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo May 5, 2019: National Small Business Week Begins

National Small Business Week Begins May 5, 2019: Ramadan Begins

Ramadan Begins May 6, 2019: May Day

May Day May 7, 2019: Teacher Appreciation Day

Teacher Appreciation Day May 11, 2019: National Small Business Week Ends

National Small Business Week Ends May 12, 2019: Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day May 20, 2019: Victoria Day (Canada)

Victoria Day (Canada) May 24, 2019: Scavenger Hunt Day

Scavenger Hunt Day May 27, 2019: Memorial Day (United States)

May Video Ideas & Examples

This month, we’ve broken things up on a week by week basis to give you a steady stream of ideas for videos to post throughout the month. Posting regularly helps you stay top-of-mind for your social audience, and can also help give you a sense of what your audience best responds to. We’ve included a range of ideas for each week, but feel free to pick and choose the ones that feel right for your business, or mix and match from week to week.

Week 1

If you’re planning on hosting a Cinco de Mayo event, sale, or celebration, this is the week to make your promotional push. We have more than a few templates that will take the work out of your pre-holiday advertising.If you’re having an event, for instance, consider our Holiday Event Invitation template. If you’re having a sale, check out the Seasonal Promotion template.

May 5th also marks the start of Small Business Week, so whether you’re taking the opportunity to encourage shoppers to support your business, or celebrating small business owners in your community, make sure to mark the occasion with video.

The About Us template, showcased below, or the Company Overview template will give you the framework to reintroduce yourself to your neighbors and explain what Small Business Week is all about.

Week 2

Mother’s Day falls on the 12th, and spending this year is expected to exceed 20 billion dollars. Make sure your business is getting in on the act. If you’re having a Mother’s Day sale, make sure you’ve started promoting those savings ahead of time. The Bite-Sized Product Intro template is a good place to start. If you’re planning on sharing a day-of greeting, you may want to consider scheduling your video ahead of time.

Week 3

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. And for good reason! It’s finally nice enough to enjoy the outdoors. Share a video with the hashtag #MoveInMay to help spread the word. If you’re a fitness oriented business, check out the Motivational Quote template and build awareness for your brand.

Week 4

By the fourth week of May, graduation season is in full swing. Congratulate local grads on their accomplishment with a celebratory social video.

Week 5

Memorial Day may not be the actual first day of summer, but for all intents and purposes, you can consider it your chance to celebrate along with your customers. Consider creating a list of summer activities for your audience to get excited about with our Top 5 List template, or wax poetic with our Fun Social Quote template.

Did we miss anything?

If we missed out on any vital May holidays, let us know in the comments! For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.

Here’s wishing you a fabulous month ahead, and we’ll see you back here soon enough for the June edition of the social calendar!