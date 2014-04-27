Tom Clifton at StartUp Series: The Nuts and Bolts of Product

Tom Clifton, Animoto’s co-founder and head of B2B, will be speaking on the Founders Panel at StartUp Series: The Nuts and Bolts of Product.

This event, put on by Charming Robot, “is a program of events, hands on training, content, and community designed to prepare early-stage founders and their teams the best chance at creating a successful product and business.” Tom will join the Founders of Grand St. and Loverly on a Q&A panel to discuss the various stages of the startup process, including what went right and what didn’t go so right.

We would love to have you join us and cheer Tom on! We will even help you save a couple bucks on registration. Sign up to attend and use code CR50 to save 50%.