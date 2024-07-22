How to Get More Views on TikTok (14 easy tricks)

So you’ve started posting with TikTok, have you? You’re in good company! The biggest brands and independent creators have found huge success on this platform following new and sometimes unconventional methods. But it’s not always easy! On TikTok, it’s all about the views. They increase your visibility on the platform, enhance engagement, and can lead to more followers. High view counts also improve your chances of earning money through the Creator Fund by attracting brand partnerships. In short, views attract more views.

So in this blog, we’ll share some simple tips to make your videos more likely to be discovered. We also answered many of the top questions TikTok users have to help make their black box a little more transparent. So let’s dig in!

How to get more views on TikTok: 14 actionable tips

1. Set up a TikTok Creator or TikTok Business Account

Next up, in order to follow the rest of these optimizations, you’ll want to create a creator or business account. Not only does this signal to TikTok that you mean business, but it unlocks specific tools to amplify your account. If you want to make any money through your account whether it’s through views or ads, you need to start here.

If you are focused on creating content and building a personal brand, a TikTok Creator account is ideal, as it offers features like analytics and access to the Creator Fund. If your goal is to promote a business, sell products, or run ads, a TikTok Business account is better suited, offering additional tools like advanced analytics and advertising capabilities.

To set up your account:

Go to your profile and tap the three dots in the top right corner to open Settings and Privacy.

Select "Manage Account."

Tap on "Switch to Pro Account."

Select "Creator" or "Business" based on your needs.

For a Creator Account, choose your category (e.g., artist, comedian).

For a Business Account, select the category that best represents your business.



1. Create High-Quality TikTok Videos

First things first, it’s all about the quality. No surprises here!

Now, quality doesn’t necessarily mean professional or elaborate animations and transitions. In fact, some of today’s most successful brands on TikTok (we're looking at you, Duo) create user-generated-style videos and memes that online audiences love!

The trick is to find the trends that suit your brand and do them well. So whether you’re creating videos for your personal account or brand, make sure quality and authenticity is your top priority. No cutting corners here!

Here are some universal ways to showcase quality in all of your videos:

Clear audio: Ensure your microphone picks up clear sound without background noise.

Sharp visuals: Good lighting and stable camera work make a big difference.

Consistent branding: Maintain a cohesive look and feel across your videos.

Engaging editing: Use professional cuts, transitions, and effects to keep viewers interested, but don't overdo it.

Optimize for mobile: Film content specifically for the small screen.

Film content specifically for the small screen.

3. Optimize Content for the TikTok For You Page (FYP)

The TikTok for your page (FYP) is a launchpad for content. Each video is competing for your audience’s attention. You can think of it as a popularity contest - the most watched and remembered videos win.

There's no guaranteed formula for hitting the for you page, but several strategies can increase your chances. Here's how to optimize your content for the FYP:

Attention-grabbing hook: Start strong within the first few seconds to grab viewers' attention and stop them from scrolling.

Start strong within the first few seconds to grab viewers' attention and stop them from scrolling. Creative and entertaining: Provide value, humor, information, or entertainment from the start to make them want more.

Provide value, humor, information, or entertainment from the start to make them want more. Use hashtags: Be sure to include hashtags like #foryoupage and #fyp

Be sure to include hashtags like #foryoupage and #fyp Use trending audio: Using trending and familiar audio tells your viewers a lot about your video in only a few milliseconds. This makes your video more likely to go viral because viewers know what to expect and are eager to see new takes on the trends.

4. Keep Your TikTok Videos Short

As of July 2024, the ideal length for TikTok videos is generally between 15 to 60 seconds. Although the maximum length for TikTok videos remains at 3 minutes, shorter videos often perform better due. It’s all about creating quick, engaging, and digestible content.

Here are some short and sweet TikTok video templates under 30 seconds.

5. Add Keywords to Your TikTok descriptions

You can’t escape the importance of keywords online, no matter the platform! Using relevant keywords helps your content get discovered by users searching for specific topics or trends. They also help TikTok to understand what kind of content you create so it can point users in the right direction.

Try to work them into your video’s description naturally, rather than stuffing them in. This subtlety makes your brand seem more approachable and genuine. Don’t worry – if you can’t fit them all in, you can turn to your hashtags and captions!

In addition to your description, you should work your keywords into your hashtags. Hashtags are another tool that helps users find your content. We recommend using a mix of “evergreen” hashtags that are relevant to your product or brand, including your brand name, as well as a mix of trending and topical hashtags.

For example, I might add the following hashtags to a TikTok video promoting a new skincare product: #skincare #trendingskincare #viralskincare #drunkelephant #skincareroutine #fyp #skincarecommunity #clearskin #healthyskin

7. Add Captions

Captions boost the accessibility of your videos for hearing-impaired viewers and help to widen your audienceAdding captions makes your videos easier to watch IRL when the viewer might not want or be able to play the sound aloud.

You can use TikTok’s automatic caption feature makes it easy to subtitle your video. Or, you can do it yourself to sneak in some more keywords.

8. Use Trending Sounds on TikTok

Trending sounds are the most well-known part of TikTok! They’re the starting point of countless trends and a key to viral success.

By using trending audio, your video has a better shot of appearing on the for you page. Because TikTok knows people are already engaging with that sound, they're more likely to recommend it to others. These trending songs and sounds also foster a sense of community online. People from all walks of life can use this sound as a blueprint to create different takes on a joke, tell stories, or participate in challenges.

But use just any old trending sound! While it can help get views, make sure the sound fits your brand and your video's concept. Keep in mind that the best TikToks often combine popular sounds with fresh ideas. Like this one by Hootsuite!

@hootsuite The next time someone asks you what Hootsuite does, please share this video with them ❤️ ♬ original sound - Hayu

9. Post on TikTok at the Right Time

Have you ever posted and seemingly done all the right things but your video still didn’t get views? It could be because it wasn’t posted at the right time.

The best times to post on TikTok will vary depending on your specific audience and location, but generally, peak times for engagement are:

Weekdays: Early morning (7 AM to 9 AM) and late afternoon/evening (around 4 PM to 7 PM).

Early morning (7 AM to 9 AM) and late afternoon/evening (around 4 PM to 7 PM). Weekends: Saturday mornings and evenings (7 AM to 9 AM and 7 PM to 9 PM) often see high engagement.

But remember to analyze your own TikTok analytics to find the times that work best for reaching your specific audience.

10. Post on TikTok Consistently

The TikTok algorithm favors accounts that post fresh content regularly. Essentially, you’re providing it with more videos and more opportunities to serve your content to others. Consistent posting helps you build momentum and stay top-of-mind with your followers and the constant churn of trends.

In the long run, posting quality content consistently can lead to a snowball effect, where more views and engagement attract even more followers. Plus, the more you create, the more comfortable you’ll get with video creation and the better you’ll know your audience! Like all things, you’re sure to get better with practice.

11. Interact With Users Frequently

The power is not solely in the posting! Engaging with your audience signals to both TikTok and your audience that you’re in it for the long haul. By liking and replying to comments, stitching videos from your fans, and tailoring content to your audience, you’re building an engaged and active community.

And, of course, it helps your algorithm too. While TikTok’s algorithm is a bit of a black box, we know that consistent engagement with your followers is a factor that helps your videos shoot to the fyp.

12. Collaborate With TikTok Influencers and Creators

TikTok is a great platform for collaboration! TikTok influencers are experts at making creative, natural, and authentic content that resonates with their audience. By dueting others’ content or creating content together, you’re able to share engaging content that boosts your credibility and relatability. Sephora does this exceptionally well by working with beauty influencers and expanding their reach to their platforms:

13. Stitch and duet others’ videos

Speaking of collaboration, TikTok’s duet feature makes it extremely easy to collaborate with others online. Duets let you create a split-screen video where another’s video and yours play at the same time. It's a common way for users to respond to, collaborate with, or riff off of existing content.

Or, stitch a video to show two videos, the original and your response, right after the other! Here’s a great example from Heinz:

When looking for opportunities to collaborate and duet, make sure you select an original video that aligns with your brand and where you can craft meaningful response. You can easily build your recognition with key industry leaders and influencers (and come up with new ideas) by looking at what others are creating and playing off of their existing content.

Then, your content reaches their audience and vice-versa! It's a win win.

14. Cross-Promote Your TikTok Videos on Other Platforms

TikTok is a massive platform, but it's not the only game in town.

You've already poured time and creativity into making your videos – so get the most of them! By sharing your videos on other social media channels, you can expose them to entirely new audiences who might not have found you on TikTok. And now that YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and other platforms have optimized their algorithms for TikTok-style videos, cross-sharing content is easier than ever.

One stone, three birds, and three times the reach from a single piece of content? Sign me up!

TikTok FAQs

What counts as a view on TikTok?

A view on TikTok is counted when a video is played for at least three seconds. This includes replays and views from both followers and non-followers.

Does TikTok pay you for views?

Yes, TikTok pays creators through its Creator Fund based on video views, engagement, and adherence to community guidelines. However, the exact amount varies and typically requires a significant number of views to earn substantial income.

How much does TikTok pay per view?

TikTok typically pays between 2 to 4 cents per 1,000 views through its Creator Fund. The exact amount can vary based on factors such as engagement and region.

How many views on TikTok to get paid?

To get paid on TikTok, you need to join the TikTok Creator Fund, which requires having at least 10,000 followers, 100,000 video views in the past 30 days, and being at least 18 years old. Then, they will pay between 2 to 4 cents per 1,000 views.

How to find trending sounds on TikTok?

To find trending sounds on TikTok, explore the "Discover" tab and check the "Sounds" section for popular audio clips. You can also follow trending hashtags and observe the sounds used in viral videos.

Why am I not getting views on TikTok?

If you're not getting views on TikTok, it could be due to factors such as posting at non-peak times, lack of engaging content, or not using trending hashtags and sounds. Additionally, ensure your videos follow community guidelines and optimize for the algorithm.