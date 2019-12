Looking to stand out on social media, or just have a couple quotes handy to impress potential clients? We’ve put together a list of ten quotes designed to connect with clients and offer reasons why now’s the time to buy, or sell. Take a look, and then try them out in your next quote video.

“Owning a home is a keystone of wealth… both financial affluence and emotional security.”

–Suze Orman, financial advisor and motivational speaker “The house you looked at today and wanted to think about until tomorrow may be the same house someone looked at yesterday and will buy today.”

–Koki Adasi, Koki & Associates, Inc. “Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.”

–Franklin D. Roosevelt, U.S. President

“The problem with real estate is that it’s local. You have to understand the local market.” –Robert Kiyosaki, founder of the Rich Dad Company “I will forever believe that buying a home is a great investment. Why? Because you can’t live in a stock certificate. You can’t live in a mutual fund.”

–Oprah Winfrey, media mogul

“Don’t wait to buy real estate. Buy real estate and wait.”

–Will Rogers, actor and humorist “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.”

–George A. Moore, author

“It’s not about the money, though that’s nice to have. At the end of the day, it’s really about matching the right buyer to the right seller. We’re matchmakers—real estate matchmakers.” –Valerie Fitzgerald, The Valerie Fitzgerald Group “Real Estate provides the highest returns, the greatest values, and the least risk.”

–Armstrong Williams, entrepreneur

“Home is the nicest word there is.”

–Laura Ingalls Wilder, author

