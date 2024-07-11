lower thirds graphics are a staple for all video creators. They provide context by displaying names, titles, locations, or website URLs – anything that helps viewers understand what's happening – right on the screen. From interviews to presentations, lower thirds prevent confusion about who's talking and introduce them to your audience, titles included.
A clean and sleek lower third design elevates your video's professionalism by giving you extra space to incorporate your brand colors and logos. They also make your videos more accessible by displaying speakers’ names for viewers who are hard of hearing — or viewing with sound off.
With Animoto’s text, elements, and timing controls, you can create lower third graphics that enhance your videos’s clarity, accessibility, and professionalism. In this blog, we’ll show you how to make them the easy way. Let’s dive in!
For this example, we’re going to be adding lower thirds to our Nonprofit About Us” template. You can browse our full template library to find the perfect starting point for your own tutorial, testimonial, explainer, about us video, or anything else you might want to add a lower third to.
Before we add your lower third, let’s get your media in place and ready to go.
Start by uploading your media straight from your device or the cloud. Then, just drag and drop it into your video. If you’re looking for additional b-roll style footage, you can always pull from our Getty Images library. Or, record your screen or webcam right in Animoto to create step-by-step tutorials and professional talking head videos.
This media will serve as the basis for your lower third graphic. So without further ado, here’s how to make it.
First things first – you need a background. There are two ways to go about it:
1. The super easy way: Choose a text style with a background highlight so your text stands out.
2. The “get creative with it” way: Want to make a more unique lower third graphic? You can use our collection of elements to create a background or container for your lower third graphic. Rectangles are a popular and safe choice as they provide a solid background with plenty of space for text, but you can have fun with it! As long as there is enough room for your text and you choose contrasting colors, you’re in the clear.
Here’s a preview of different lower third graphic designs to get the wheels turning:
See one you like? Check out our style-based tutorials below.
If you choose to go the route of elements, you’ll have a lot of creative options. Here are some tips to keep in mind as you design:
Now that your lower thirds are in place, it’s time to control when your lower thirds appear, and how long they remain on the screen. That way, they will appear in sync with the person or product in your video.
Here’s how it’s done.
It’s as easy as that! Now, you have a professional video with all the bells and whistles.
Did you see a specific lower third design that you want to recreate? Here are some tutorial videos to follow along with!
And last but not least, here are some of our most popular templates! Use these as a starting point and feel free to add your own lower thirds to make them your very own.
Animoto takes the work out of video making for creators of all levels – no experience or credit card required! So if you want to create a professional video in a matter of minutes, not days, sign up for a free account, select a template, and drag and drop your way to your best videos yet.