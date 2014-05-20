New Songs: Island Adventures

We’ve added some awesome new songs to our library. These songs are perfect for your island vacation or pool party videos.

Take viewers on a trip to the tropics! These songs will have people feeling like they are sitting on the white sandy beaches of their own private island, sipping from a coconut while watching the palm trees sway in the ocean breeze.

Look for these new songs in the song selector when you create your next video:

Rum and Bananas Renoir

Maui Luau

Never Had Love

Beachcomber

Island Girl

Steel Drum Band

Lifts me Up

Pineapple Mango

Looking for a video style to go with these sea-worthy songs? Try Life’s a Beach or Watercolor Seashore.