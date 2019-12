Ever upload a video clip or song only to have a message pop-up saying the file size was just too darn big? Well, we have gotten rid of that issue by increasing the maximum file size!

Now you can upload songs that are up to 50MB (which is convenient since videos can now be up to 20 minutes long ) and we now allow for a whopping 400MB for video clips.

Our whole M.O. around these parts is to “make awesome easier” so we sure hope you find that these changes make Animoto even more awesome and easier to use.

Check out our help desk for more details and specs around supported file types and sizes.