New Photo Editing Tools on the iOS App

Don’t you hate it when you add a picture to your video and when you play the video your selfie turns into a chin-ie or a forehead-ie? We’ve listened to your requests and have introduced some useful photo editing tools to the Animoto iOS app – crop and zoom!

Add your pictures to your video as you normally do. Click on the photo you want to adjust. From there you will see a selection of editing options. Click the crop icon to open the Scale and Crop tool. From there you can choose the image orientation and/or pinch to zoom.

Download the Animoto app for your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. Prefer Android? We have an app for that!