Video is one of the most impactful types of content, and whether you’re looking to improve your brand’s social media presence, welcome a new team member, drive sales, prepare for an event, or even just exercise your creativity, Animoto makes it easy to get started, no experience needed.
To help you achieve your goals with video, we offer multiple plans to meet your budget and creative needs. With the right Animoto plan in your toolkit, you’ll be able to create professional, eye-catching videos for every occasion–whether it’s once a day or once in a while.
In this post, we’ll help you find the Animoto plan that best fits your needs. Keep in mind that every Animoto plan includes unlimited video creation, access to our music library, handy customization tools, and easy sharing to social, email, and beyond.
Whether you’re new to Animoto or you’re a video creation vet, we’re here to help answer your questions about the Animoto plans. You might be wondering, is Animoto really free? What’s the difference between the Basic, Professional, and Professional Plus plans? Can I pay monthly or annually?
To help you get started, answer these few quick questions to gain a clearer picture of your video needs. Then, we’ll provide a personalized plan recommendation that might be right for you. Want to see all of our plans? Feel free to jump ahead at any time!
Check out our plans below and learn which one best suits your needs.
Great for:
It sounds like the Free plan might be the right fit for your needs! It provides all the standard features you need to create share-worthy videos in mere minutes. The Free plan–and when we say free, we mean free forever–includes the following features:
The Free plan is most popular with individuals creating videos for personal events such as birthdays, weddings, holidays, and memorials. The Free plan can also fit the needs of education, social media, and small business videos, but we recommend checking out the Basic plan or the Professional plan for anyone looking to remove the Animoto watermark and access more advanced features.
Great for:
Want to make the most of Animoto’s 160+ templates without the corner watermark? The Basic plan might be the best choice for you! In addition to all the benefits included in the Free plan, the Basic plan gives you access to additional features, including:
With unlimited, high quality (HD 1080p) downloads and the ability to remove all Animoto branding, the Basic plan is a cost-effective way to personalize your videos. Looking to increase the video content on your social media accounts? The Basic plan is a great place to start.
Great for:
It sounds like the Professional plan might be right for you! Our most popular plan, Professional, gives you access to additional features, including:
There’s a reason that the Professional plan is our most popular plan. With just the right balance of advanced features and a budget-friendly price tag, Professional fits the needs of just about anyone. Replace the Animoto watermark with a logo of your own, choose from thousands of licensed music tracks, and implement your brand elements to create a video that reflects your unique brand.
Great for:
Based on your responses we think the Professional Plus plan might be right for you! As our most comprehensive plan, Professional Plus includes the following advanced features:
The Professional Plus plan is geared toward high-frequency video creators looking for the most customization options possible without an additional learning curve. Unlike the Professional plan, Professional Plus allows you to resell your videos directly to other businesses.
Still not set on a plan? Visit our pricing page for a visual comparison of the benefits of each plan and compare costs. Need extra help? We’ve got you! Contact our Customer Team with any additional questions you may have.