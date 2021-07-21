Video is one of the most impactful types of content, and whether you’re looking to improve your brand’s social media presence, welcome a new team member, drive sales, prepare for an event, or even just exercise your creativity, Animoto makes it easy to get started, no experience needed.

To help you achieve your goals with video, we offer multiple plans to meet your budget and creative needs. With the right Animoto plan in your toolkit, you’ll be able to create professional, eye-catching videos for every occasion–whether it’s once a day or once in a while.

In this post, we’ll help you find the Animoto plan that best fits your needs. Keep in mind that every Animoto plan includes unlimited video creation, access to our music library, handy customization tools, and easy sharing to social, email, and beyond.

Finding the right Animoto plan for your needs

Whether you’re new to Animoto or you’re a video creation vet, we’re here to help answer your questions about the Animoto plans. You might be wondering, is Animoto really free? What’s the difference between the Basic, Professional, and Professional Plus plans? Can I pay monthly or annually?

To help you get started, answer these few quick questions to gain a clearer picture of your video needs. Then, we’ll provide a personalized plan recommendation that might be right for you. Want to see all of our plans? Feel free to jump ahead at any time!

Which statement best describes you as a video creator?

How often do you plan to make videos?

Looking for a specific feature or function?

Want to access advanced video creation features?

The Animoto Plans

Check out our plans below and learn which one best suits your needs.

The Free Plan

Great for:

Personal use (holidays, birthdays, memorials, etc.)

Solopreneurs

It sounds like the Free plan might be the right fit for your needs! It provides all the standard features you need to create share-worthy videos in mere minutes. The Free plan–and when we say free, we mean free forever–includes the following features:

Unlimited video creation

Unlimited sharing to social media, email, and more

Access to over 160 customizable video templates

Standard quality video (720p)

50 music tracks

3 standard fonts

30 color swatches

Animoto branding on your videos

The Free plan is most popular with individuals creating videos for personal events such as birthdays, weddings, holidays, and memorials. The Free plan can also fit the needs of education, social media, and small business videos, but we recommend checking out the Basic plan or the Professional plan for anyone looking to remove the Animoto watermark and access more advanced features.

The Basic Plan

Great for:

Educators

Small business owners

Anyone who wants to remove Animoto branding

Want to make the most of Animoto’s 160+ templates without the corner watermark? The Basic plan might be the best choice for you! In addition to all the benefits included in the Free plan, the Basic plan gives you access to additional features, including:

Export high quality video (HD 1080p)

Remove all Animoto branding from your videos

Unlimited downloads

All standard features, including: Unlimited video creation Unlimited sharing to social media, email, and more Access to over 160 customizable video templates 50 music tracks 3 standard fonts 30 color swatches



With unlimited, high quality (HD 1080p) downloads and the ability to remove all Animoto branding, the Basic plan is a cost-effective way to personalize your videos. Looking to increase the video content on your social media accounts? The Basic plan is a great place to start.

The Professional Plan

Great for:

Small to midsize business owners

Photographers

Content creators

School administrators

It sounds like the Professional plan might be right for you! Our most popular plan, Professional, gives you access to additional features, including:

Upload or record Voice-over

License to resell your videos to consumers

Add your logo as a watermark

Remove all Animoto branding from your videos

Apply custom color swatches

Export high quality video (HD 1080p)

1 million+ commercially licensed Getty Images stock photos & videos from our Select stock library

3,000+ licensed music tracks

40+ professional fonts

One-click brand application with a Saved Brand

All Basic features, including: Export high quality video (HD 1080p) Remove all Animoto branding from your videos Unlimited downloads Unlimited video creation Unlimited sharing to social media, email, and more Access to over 160 customizable video templates



There’s a reason that the Professional plan is our most popular plan. With just the right balance of advanced features and a budget-friendly price tag, Professional fits the needs of just about anyone. Replace the Animoto watermark with a logo of your own, choose from thousands of licensed music tracks, and implement your brand elements to create a video that reflects your unique brand.

The Professional Plus Plan

Great for:

Marketing professionals/consultants

Marketing departments

Midsize to large businesses

Agencies

Based on your responses we think the Professional Plus plan might be right for you! As our most comprehensive plan, Professional Plus includes the following advanced features:

Accounts for up to 3 users with one payment

License to resell your videos to businesses

Bonus 30-minute consultation with a video expert

Multiple Saved Brands

Custom font upload

100 million+ commercially licensed Getty Images stock photos & videos from our Premium stock library

All Professional plan features, including: Remove all Animoto branding from your videos Upload or record Voice-over Access to Voice-over Add your logo as a watermark Apply custom color swatches Export high quality video (HD 1080p) 3,000+ licensed music tracks 40+ professional fonts Unlimited video creation and downloads Unlimited sharing to social media, email, and more Access to over 160 customizable video templates



The Professional Plus plan is geared toward high-frequency video creators looking for the most customization options possible without an additional learning curve. Unlike the Professional plan, Professional Plus allows you to resell your videos directly to other businesses.

Learn more about Animoto pricing & plans

Still not set on a plan? Visit our pricing page for a visual comparison of the benefits of each plan and compare costs. Need extra help? We’ve got you! Contact our Customer Team with any additional questions you may have.