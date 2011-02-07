Account Name Changes

We’re introducing new account names for a revamped Animoto.com

Animoto.com is giving you more.

As of today you may notice some changes to your account name:

Basic becomes Lite

becomes All-Access becomes Plus

becomes Pro remains unchanged

So what’s new? Don’t worry – it’s all for the better. Now, the Animoto Originals style comes in a higher base resolution of 360p. We’ve decreased the price of hi-res upgrades, now known as 480p upgrades, from $5 to $3. And now, you can upgrade your Originals videos to 720p High Definition for $6.

We’ve also updated the account page to make it easier to edit personal information, manage email preferences, and print receipts for your past orders. Check out the redesigned page.

Try out our new resolutions and updated website by making another video!