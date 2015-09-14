Learn to Make a One-Minute Video with our Free Skillshare Class

We’re excited to report that we’ve partnered with learning community Skillshare to offer a free class called Content Marketing: Create a One-Minute Video. In this 30-minute class, Sally Sargood, Customer Owner of Photography here at Animoto, will walk you through how to to create an effective marketing video that shows off you and your brand.

Watch and learn as Sally covers everything from how to capture the perfect image or video clip with an iPhone or DSLR camera, best practices for good lighting, and using Animoto to put it all together. Check out the course intro below and head over to the course page on Skillshare for more information.

Content Marketing: Create a One-Minute Video

An Online Skillshare Class by Sally Sargood

Plus, don’t miss two bonus downloads in the Class Project section. You’ll get a Video Marketing Checklist and Quick Tips for Distributing Your Video that you can put to use right away.