60 Different Ways to Say Happy Holidays in Your Next Video

It can be hard to know just what to say when you’re putting together a holiday video. So we’ve tried to take some of the pressure off by thinking up 60 different ways to wish all the people in your life a happy holiday.

Whether you’re posting holiday marketing to boost your business or sharing seasonal love from yourself or your family, add just one greeting from the list below, or mix, match, and make changes to come up with your own personalized message. Then start your own holiday video with your favorite greeting.

The basics

Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah Joyous Kwanzaa Yuletide Greetings Happy holidays Joyeux Noël Feliz Navidad Seasons Greetings Happy New Year Joy Celebrate Be merry

General greetings

Enjoy the holiday season Warmest Wishes May your days be merry and bright Hanukkah Sameach! Light the menorah Wishing you a new year full of peace and joy May your holidays be full of warmth and cheer The stockings were hung by the chimney with care…

For friends and family

Glad tidings of comfort and joy Wishing you a season full of Yuletide cheer May the beauty of the holidays warm your spirit There’s no place like home for the holidays, but since you can’t be with us… Happy holidays from our family to yours May this Festival of Lights bring blessings upon you and all your loved ones Family traditions are meant to be shared… Sending our best holiday wishes your way Wishing you a holiday season full of warmth, love, and family

For your business

Warmest wishes to you and yours this holiday season A special holiday greeting from all of us at… Wishing you a healthy and happy new year To all our customers: Happy holidays and thank you for your support in the past year We hope you have a wonderful holiday, and we look forward to working with you in the new year Happy holidays! Thanks for a great year!

Song-inspired

Deck the Halls Joy to the World ‘Tis the Season Winter Wonderland Have a holly jolly holiday With dreidel we shall play! Put on your yarmulke, it’s time for Hanukkah! Jingle all the way! Haul out the holly!

Silly

Bah, humbug! Wishing you a latke fun this Hanukkah Happy holidays from owl of us The fruit cake’s in the mail Let it snow… somewhere else Happy Hanukah. Hanuka. Chanukah… Happy Festival of Lights Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Solstice, or Festivus — we hope you have a happy holiday.

Romantic

All I want for Christmas is you You’re the spice in my gingerbread To me you shine brighter than the star on the tree You’re what makes the holidays happy You melt me faster than a snowflake

Quotes

“May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.” — Mary Anne Radmacher “Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” — Edna Ferber “Blessed is the match, consumed in kindling flame. Blessed is the flame that burns in the heart’s secret places.” — Hannah Senesh “Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.” — Oprah Winfrey

Do you have a favorite holiday saying we missed? Share it in the comments or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.